Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks had not won a game since June 9, which was the last time he faced the Cardinals.
He ended his six-game drought with another strong outing against the Redbirds at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.
Hendricks pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Cubs scored two unearned runs to post a 2-0 win and create tie atop the National League Central Division standings once more.
The righthander is 3-0 against the Cardinals, having held them to one run in 23 innings this season.
"We got a lot of guys on base against him, he just made those pitches he needed with guys in scoring position," third baseman Tommy Edman said. "I think he did a good job of not leaving too much over the plate that was good to hit. He did a good job staying in the outer part of the zone with the fastball. He was just tough, kept us guessing."
He did allow four doubles, including two by Paul Goldschmidt, but only one of those runners advanced past second base. The Cardinals picked up another double by Rangel Ravelo in the ninth after Kolten Wong singled with one out.
But Matt Wieters grounded out and Yairo Munoz struck out to end the game.
The Cardinals were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Hendricks (8-8) struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone.
Miles Mikolas (7-11) pitched a strong 5 2/3 innings but was victimized by an unearned run in the sixth inning. Kris Bryant reached base on a ball bobbled by Edman, went to second on a walk and scored when Ian Happ’s sharp grounder barely slipped under the glove of diving Kolten Wong.
The Cubs added a run in the eighth John Gant with the help of another error. Javier Baez was at second after a ground-rule double. He was dancing off the base following a pitch when catcher Matt Wieters bounced a throw to second on a pick-off attempt.
Baez broke for third base and the ball rolled into center field, allowing him to score easily.
It was the second consecutive strong pitching performance by the Cardinals' starter and bullpen at a time when the team did not add any pitching before the trade deadline Wednesday.
"I don't think we need anybody at all," Mikolas said. "We've got a lot of guys come out in the second half pitching real strong. I think our best baseball is ahead of us."
Other than the ninth inning, the Cardinals best opportunity came when Wieters doubled to open the third inning and Mikolas reached safely on an error, allowing Wieters to go to third with no one out.
Hendricks recorded three consecutive outs on a strikeout and two soft grounders back to him.
Cubs extend lead
Javier Baez snuck a two-out double just inside the left-field line in the eighth inning and scored on a throwing error by Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters as the Cubs took a 2-0 lead at Busch Stadium.
Baez's bloop hit originally was ruled foul before it bounced into the stands. A Cubs' challenge resulted in a reversal and a ground-rule double.
Baez was dancing a good distance off of second after a pitch when Wieters attempted to pick him off. Baez broke for third and the throw to second bounced into center field, allowing the runner to easily score the second unearned run of the game.
Cubs take 1-0 lead
The Cubs took advantage of a Cardinals error and a walk to set up the first run of the game at Busch Stadium.
Ian Happ singled under the glove of a diving Kolten Wong in the sixth inning to score Kris Bryant, who reached safely on a fielding error by third baseman Tommy Edman.
Happ's hit signaled the end of the night for Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas despite allowing only the unearned run.
With one out, Bryant hit a chopper to Edman, who fielded the ball cleanly but dropped it while transferring to his throwing hand. Anthony Rizzo then walked.
Jose Martinez robbed Javier Baez with a running catch toward the right-field line for the second out. But Happ followed with a sharp grounder than slipped under Wong's glove.
Cards can't capitalize
The Cardinals have collected three doubles in the first four innings at Busch Stadium but have gone 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and remain in a scoreless tie with the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt doubled to lead off the second and fourth innings but never moved either time. Matt Wieters doubled to lead off the third inning and reached third on an error before being stranded.
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks has seven strikeouts through four innings. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has allowed five hits, but the Cubs left a runner at second base in the second, third and fourth innings.
Mejia activated, Ponce de Leon optioned
Newly acquired Adalberto Mejia arrived at Busch Stadium in time to be activated Wednesday night, and the Cardinals made room for the lefthander by optioning Daniel Ponce de Leon to Triple-A Memphis.
In 17 games with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels, Mejia was 0-2 with a 7.32 ERA this season. He has struck out 21 and walked 13.
"He has a big arm and has been touching 95 (mph) consistently," general manager Mike Girsch said.
Cards struggle with Hendricks
The Cardinals will go with the same lineup against the Cubs tonight that scored two runs on Tuesday night. And this time they will face a pitcher in Kyle Hendricks who has allowed the Cards one run in 16 innings this season.
As a group, the Cardinals' eight field position players have hit .204 against Hendricks for their careers. Hendricks beat St. Louis 4-0 in a complete game May 3 and 5-1, going seven innings, on June 9.
Kolten Wong has had the most success with eight hits in 28 at-bats.
Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals. In his last outing against the Cubs at Busch Stadium, Mikolas allowed one run and six hits in seven innings to earn a victory.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Cubs' lineup
1. Jason Heyward, RF
2. Willson Contreras, C
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Ian Happ, CF
7. Kyle Schwarber, LF
8. David Bote, 2B
9. Kyle Hendricks, P