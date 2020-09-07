Hendricks stymies Cardinals (again), sends Cubs to 5-1 victory and season series split

CHICAGO — When the Cardinals finally made their return to the field after an outbreak that stretched 17 days, they did so in Chicago and delighted in the fact that they were able to break even during an eight-game stay in the Windy City.

Playing .500 ball, they said, is the goal of any road swing.

That may still hold true even with a few home games sprinkled in at a road ballpark.

The Cardinals played to a 5-5 draw in 10 games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field after losing 5-1 on Monday. That concludes the regular-season series between two rivals who could yet meet in the playoffs. Kyle Hendricks continued his hex on the Cardinals by holding them to one run on seven hits through eight innings. The Cardinals needed three hits to produce that one run as Hendricks tinkered with their timing all game, and only let one runner reach third -- the same runner that scored.

Johan Oviedo pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out one while scattering eight hits. Two of the five runs he allowed were unearned because of two errors by the Cardinals on consecutive pitches (see below).

The rookie impressed with how he was able to use his stuff to sneak outs from the aggressive Cubs, not overpower them.