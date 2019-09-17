Cardinals Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, who will be 88 in November, suffered what was termed a “minor stroke” Monday during his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Golf Club. A Cardinals statement said that the family “wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting and doing well.”
The statement also said that the family was “very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them.”
Herzog had been hospitalized after he had complained of being lightheaded while on the course.
Also nicknamed "the White Rat," Herzog managed the Cardinals from 1980-90, winning National League championships in 1982, 1985 and 1987 and the World Series in 1982 with a daring brand of baseball that emphasized speed, defense and tight pitching. Before that, he had managed the Kansas City Royals to divisional championships in 1976-77-78.
Herzog was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010. Earlier this summer, Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, whose birthday of Nov. 9 is the same as Herzog's, was found to have pancreatic cancer and is being treated in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. Gibson will be 84 in November.
In October, 2011, Herzog had fallen at his Sunset Hills home while putting away pool cushions and struck his head. He spent 23 days in intensive care after bleeding on his brain was discovered but recovered. In October, 2013, he had suffered a fractured left hip in a fall but recovered from that, also.