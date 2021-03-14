Hicks, Carpenter end long waits in Cards' 7-5 loss to Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The long wait is over for Jordan Hicks and Matt Carpenter.

Hicks, who hadn’t pitched in a sanctioned big-league game since June, 2019, threw 22 pitches, 18 of them strikes, in the fifth inning Sunday in the Cardinals’ 7-5 loss to the New York Mets. Unfortunately, they were all to one hitter, pesky Luis Guillorme, who finally coaxed a walk from Hicks, who topped out at 101 mph.

According to a year-old baseball rule, a pitcher has to face three hitters but manager Mike Shildt, who went to the mound to get Hicks, accompanied by a trainer and pitching coach Mike Maddux, apparently was able to convince the umpires of Hicks’ 21 months between pitches and Hicks was allowed to come out of the game.

The game came unglued at that point. Thanks to three runs batted in by Jose Rondon and three hits by Tyler O’Neill, hitting .500 on 10 for 20, the Cardinals led 4-2. But reliever Garrett Williams hit two batters and walked one and before Evan Kruczynski was able to retire the Mets, the New Yorkers had five runs.

In the top of the inning, Carpenter, who had been nothing for 16 after a 405-foot fly out to the center-field wall, finally found an opening as he doubled to right center to drive in the Cardinals’ fourth run.