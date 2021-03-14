Hicks, Carpenter end long waits in Cards' 7-5 loss to Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The long wait is over for Jordan Hicks and Matt Carpenter.
Hicks, who hadn’t pitched in a sanctioned big-league game since June, 2019, threw 22 pitches, 18 of them strikes, in the fifth inning Sunday in the Cardinals’ 7-5 loss to the New York Mets. Unfortunately, they were all to one hitter, pesky Luis Guillorme, who finally coaxed a walk from Hicks, who topped out at 101 mph.
According to a year-old baseball rule, a pitcher has to face three hitters but manager Mike Shildt, who went to the mound to get Hicks, accompanied by a trainer and pitching coach Mike Maddux, apparently was able to convince the umpires of Hicks’ 21 months between pitches and Hicks was allowed to come out of the game.
The game came unglued at that point. Thanks to three runs batted in by Jose Rondon and three hits by Tyler O’Neill, hitting .500 on 10 for 20, the Cardinals led 4-2. But reliever Garrett Williams hit two batters and walked one and before Evan Kruczynski was able to retire the Mets, the New Yorkers had five runs.
In the top of the inning, Carpenter, who had been nothing for 16 after a 405-foot fly out to the center-field wall, finally found an opening as he doubled to right center to drive in the Cardinals’ fourth run.
Carlos Martinez allowed two runs on three hits in the first inning but put up three scoreless innings afterward in throwing 56 pitches.
Bader gets four swings
Harrison Bader, a .360 batter against lefthanded pitching last season, albeit in just 25 at-bats, moved up to the leadoff spot Sunday against lefthanded pitcher David Peterson in an exhibition.
Besides the club facing a lefthander, Shildt said he had moved Bader to the top of the order because some regulars were staying behind in Jupiter, Florida, and that Bader, who had been sidelined a week with a sore right forearm, hadn’t had as many at-bats as most of them. Hitting first afforded him to get four at-bats in six innings. All were hitless although he hit the ball hard twice.
Bader is known for his aggressive style of hitting but Shildt didn't necessarily find that to be the case against righthanded pitching. Shildt said he appreciated that Bader’s swing had become more compact but “we need him to be a little more aggressive in the (strike) zone against righties and maybe a little less picky. It’s more about approach then actual swing.
“He was taking too many pitches in the strike zone against righthanded pitchers.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Harrison Bader cf
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Tyler O'Neill lf
5. Matt Carpenter 2b
6. Juse Rondon ss
7. Nolan Gorman 3b
8. Evan Mendoza 1b
9. Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo cf
2. Francisco Lindor ss
3. Michael Conforto rf
4. Pete Alonso 1b
5. Dominic Smith lf
6. J.D. Davis 3b
7. James McCann dh
8. Luis Guillorme 2b
9. Caleb Joseph c
LH David Peterson p