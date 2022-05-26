Hicks goes on 15-day IL with forearm flexor problem; Woodford recalled by Cardinals

A third Cardinals starting pitcher went on the injured list on Thursday when it was determined that hard-throwing Jordan Hicks, whose shot at starting Monday was suspect at best, had incurred a strained right forearm flexor.

Hicks will be out at least the prescribed 15 days and then likely have some minor league rehab outings before rejoining the Cardinals. In his place, right-hander Jake Woodford has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis, a few days ahead of when he could have been brought back from an option.

The Cardinals also shuffled right-handed relievers. Junior Fernandez, who tossed two scoreless innings on Tuesday, was optioned back to Memphis and right-hander Kodi Whitley, impressive early in the season before encountering control problems, was recalled from Memphis.

The third roster move was that Yadier Molina, who had returned home to Puerto Rico to be with his son, who had surgery on his arm resulting from an injury sliding in a baseball game, was removed from the bereavement list. Ivan Herrera, who caught one inning on Tuesday, was returned to Memphis but not before he and Lars Nootbaar stood in to take swings at right-hander Jack Flaherty (bursitis) in an early afternoon batting/pitching practice session.

Flaherty is one of the other starters who is on the IL, along with Steven Matz, who has a left shoulder impingement.

Hicks is 1-4 and has failed to last past five innings in any of his seven starts to date. Manager Oliver Marmol said that Woodford wouldn’t necessarily be taking Hicks’ turn on Monday. He said that would depend on usage this weekend against Milwaukee but said that Monday’s pitcher might still be on the Memphis roster. That would suggest that left-hander Packy Naughton, who is eligible to come off option on Sunday, is the most likely choice after Woodford to face San Diego.

Adam Wainwright, who us 20-13 in his career against the National League Central Division-leading Brewers, will try for his fourth consecutive win and sixth of the season on Thursday night against Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer.

With a left-hander going for the Brewers, left-handed-hitting second baseman Nolan Gorman will sit and right-handed-batting Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop with Tommy Edman moving to second.

The veteran Big Three of Wainwright, Molina and Albert Pujols all are in the lineup, with Pujols serving as the designated hitter.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Brendan Donovan rf

RH Adam Wainwright p

Milwaukee lineup

1.Kolten Wong 2b

2. Luis Urias ss

3. Christian Yelich lf

4. Andrew McCutchen dh

5. Rowdy Tellez 1b

6. Tyrone Taylor rf

7. Omar Navaez c

8. Lorenzo Cain cf

9. Jace Peterson 3b

LH Eric Lauer p

