Hicks goes on Cardinals' injured list with elbow inflammation

As expected the Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon they have placed righthander Jordan Hicks on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Sunday. This makes room on the roster for righthander Johan Oviedo to start Tuesday night against the New York Mets and star righthander Jacob deGrom.

Hicks, who came out of a game on Saturday night in Pittsburgh with right arm tightness, had worked 10 innings in 10 games, striking out 10 and walking 10 in his first competition since 2019 when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery.

No surgical procedures have been announced for Hicks, who was working his way back to being the Cardinals' closer, as he was in 2019. That job belongs to Alex Reyes, who has eight saves in eight tries, plus one victory, and is unscored on in 14 1/3 innings over 14 games.

Oviedo will be making his third appearance this season. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rookie has fanned 11 in 9 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and three runs. His last appearance came in a start this past Wednesday against Philadelphia when he struck out seven over five innings and allowed just three hits.

