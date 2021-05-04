 Skip to main content
Hicks goes on Cardinals' injured list with elbow inflammation
Cardinals 5, Reds 2

Cardinal pitcher Jordan Hicks throws in the eighth inning on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

As expected the Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon they have placed righthander Jordan Hicks on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Sunday. This makes room on the roster for righthander Johan Oviedo to start Tuesday night against the New York Mets and star righthander Jacob deGrom. 

Hicks, who came out of a game on Saturday night in Pittsburgh with right arm tightness, had worked 10 innings in 10 games, striking out 10 and walking 10 in his first competition since 2019 when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery. 

No surgical procedures have been announced for Hicks, who was working his way back to being the Cardinals' closer, as he was in 2019. That job belongs to Alex Reyes, who has eight saves in eight tries, plus one victory, and is unscored on in 14 1/3 innings over 14 games. 

Oviedo will be making his third appearance this season. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rookie has fanned 11 in 9 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and three runs. His last appearance came in a start this past Wednesday against Philadelphia when he struck out seven over five innings and allowed just three hits.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman combines baseball with a certain movie. Also, Hochman celebrates the birthday of former Cardinals World Series-winning third baseman Ken Oberkfell. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.
