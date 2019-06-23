St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches during a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, June 17, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Cardinals will go for their first three-game sweep since they dusted the Chicago Cubs on May 3-June 2 when they play the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Busch Stadium, whose patrons will big good-bye to longtime Cardinals star Albert Pujols, the Angels’ first baseman.
Barring an Angels-Cardinals World Series in the next couple of years, Sunday will be the final time the 39-year-old Pujols, who hit a dramatic, well-received homer on Saturday, will play here.
Pujols will not be facing Cardinals Jordan Hicks, who got him to ground out in the ninth inning Saturday. Hicks has been diagnosed with tendinitis, with some swelling, in his right triceps, manager Mike Shildt said, but Shildt doesn’t expect that the Cardinals will have to put Hicks n the injured list.
With the Cardinals off on Monday, Hicks won’t pitch at least until Wednesday and if he still is feeling something by Friday and can’t pitch, then the Cardinals would have to consider backdating him on the IL. The Cardinals also are off Thursday, so keeping Hicks out until Friday might seem the prudent approach.
But Shildt said Sunday afternoon, “There’s nothing, as of now, that indicates anything long-term or even a shorter-term concern. We’re really confident, from the doctors and the medical team, that it’s nothing related to anything structural.”
No MRI was needed, said Shildt. “If he still has some soreness in the next couple of days, we’ll take a deeper dive,” Shildt said.
Carlos Martinez, Andrew Miller and John Gant all could close games, Shildt said.
MIKOLAS BEAT ANGELS FOR FIRST WIN
Pujols will be at first base, hitting fifth for the Angels against Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, who scored his first big-league victory against the Angels on May 20, 2012 in an interleague game while he was pitching for San Diego.
Mikolas, 5-7, who scattered six singles over six scoreless innings in his last previous start against Miami, has started only once against the Angels, losing to them as a Texas Rangers pitcher in 2014.
With lefthander Tyler Skaggs pitching for the Angels, Harrison Bader will get a start in center field for the Cardinals. Bader is one for his past 25.
SHILDT STILL MARVELS AT PUJOLS RECEPTION
“I’d never seen anything like that,” Shildt said about the raucous standing ovation accorded Pujols upon his home run on Saturday. “It was bottled up for almost eight years now, and everybody got to unleash it,” Shildt said.
“Albert won his second World Series here (in 2011) and what a magical thing that was, obviously. And, then, he was gone. That was a magical thing to have happened for a magical 11-year-run. Seven-and-a-half years later, he gets to come back. It was really neat to be a part of.”