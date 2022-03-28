High-octane Hicks dazzles in first Cardinals outing of spring

JUPITER, Fla. — Yadier Molina made his spring catching debut for the Cardinals on Monday, handling his partner of 304 big-league starts, Adam Wainwright, who will pitch the Cardinals’ opening game of the season on April 7.

Wainwright gave up solo homers to lefthanded-hitting Houston batters Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez but otherwise was stout, fanning three and walking no one over five innings and 64 pitches. bd 64 .

Wainwright’s successor bordered on overpowering. Jordan Hicks, who scarcely has pitched since 2019 because of various elbow issues, hit 100 mph on 13 of his 20 pitches and fanned two batters in a scoreless sixth. Hicks walked one and induced a weak grounder to third as he also had a good slider.

But the Cardinals tallied just once themselves on a run-scoring double in the fifth by rookie Juan Yepez, who had his first extra-base hit of the spring but no doubt will be displaced on the roster by newly minted DH Albert Pujols. Their 2-1 exhibition loss was their third in succession and dropped them to 5-4 for the spring before Tuesday’s day off.

Dylan Carlson, the only Cardinals’ starting outfielder who did not win a Gold Glove last season, gunned down a runner at third base in the seventh for the defensive highlight of the day. But the Cardinals had only Yepez’s double and another by Paul DeJong through seven innings.

Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Luken Baker and Clint Coulter (a three-run shot) homered in a morning "B" game as the Cardinals overcame the Miami Marlins 6-5. Starter Aaron Brooks allowed three runs in the first but bounced back to fan four in 2 2/3 innings.

