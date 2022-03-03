Holliday, Hendrick are first-timers on Cardinals' Hall of Fame ballot

Outfielders Matt Holliday and George Hendrick are first-timers on the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame modern player ballot released Thursday. Pitchers Steve Carlton and Matt Morris and shortstop Edgar Renteria were the others among the five former players who received the most votes from a special Red Ribbon nominating panel.

Holliday, who was in his first year of eligibility for the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame, hit 156 homers in his eight seasons with the team and starred on the 2011 World Series champions. Hendrick, who was key to the Cardinals’ 1982 World Series championship, made the cut for the final ballot for the first time.

Carlton, a five-time nominee and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a result mostly of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, helped the Cardinals win the 1967 World Series and was a member of the Cardinals' World Series team the next year, too.

Morris and Renteria both were members of the 2004 Cardinals, one of the franchise’s best clubs that won 105 games in the regular season and reached the World Series. They are seven-time nominees

Fan balloting will begin on-line on Saturday at Cardinals.com/HOF and will end on April 15 to select one player from this group.

The full Hall of Fame class, which will include a veteran player elected by the Red Ribbon committee and someone chosen from the Cardinals’ organization by ownership, will be inducted in a ceremony on Aug. 27.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.