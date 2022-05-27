Holliday, Javier, Comiskey named to Cardinals' Hall of Fame

Outfielder Matt Holliday starred for eight seasons for the Cardinals from 2009-2016 and helped them get to two World Series, winning one in 2013. Julian Javier was the Cardinals’ starting second baseman for 12 seasons from 1960-71 and helped them to three World Series, winning two.

Holliday, a fans’ choice, and Javier, selected by the Cardinals’ Red Ribbon Committee, are two of the players named to the eighth class of the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame, announced Friday night.

The other is the late Charlie Comiskey, a first-baseman-manager for the original St. Louis Browns, forerunners of the Cardinals, in the 1880s. Comiskey was a choice of the DeWitt ownership group.

The three will be inducted on Aug. 27 at Ballpark Village.

Holliday batted .293 with 156 homers and 616 runs batted in for 982 games as a Cardinal. He was a four-time All-Star with the club.

Javier hit .346 for 15 World Series games (he played only one in 1964 as he was hurt) and was a two-time All-Star.

Comiskey hit .273 for the Browns from 1882-89 and 1891. The Browns won four American Association pennants before the franchise joined the National League in 1892, which is the year the Cardinals’ history began.

Elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939, Comiskey played an integral part in the founding of the American League in 1901 and was the sole owner of the Chicago White Sox from 1900 his death in 1931.

