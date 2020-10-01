Home run barrage erases big Cardinals lead as Padres even series with 11-9 win

Soon enough, the whole lead had evaporated as Machado rifled a 3-2 pitch 414 feet and the Padres drew even with the Cardinals, 6-6.

Genesis Cabrera had caused much of the commotion by walking the first two San Diego hitters he faced in the sixth.

After Myers connected on a bad Ponce de Leon breaking ball in the seventh--the Cardinals just had thrown 97 right by Myers--Ponce de Leon walked No. 8 hitter Austin Nola, who had three free passes for the night. Ponce de Leon fanned the next two hitters but Tatis Jr., hit a two-run homer to the opposite field in right, punctuating the moment with a theatric bat flip.

Padres try to peck away

As they did the day before, the San Diego Padres tried as they might to peck away at an early four-run Cardinals lead. But after San Diego cut that lead to 4-2 in the fourth Thursday night, the Cardinals' bullpen stifled two threats in two innings and the Cardinals built the margin back to 6-2 in a two-run sixth inning as they were hoping to wrap up their best-of-three wild-card series with wins in the first two games.

Leadoff walks in the sixth to Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter preceded a run-scoring double by Dexter Fowler. Kolten Wong, who had homered for two runs in the second, plated another with an infield out.