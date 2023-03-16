JUPITER, Fla. — With the bases loaded and his pitch count climbing, Jack Flaherty had the choice of getting through the moment or getting deeper into the game.

He could not do both.

Using an option introduced a few years ago to spring training games, Flaherty and manager Oliver Marmol opted to turn the mess of the fourth inning over to another pitcher. Let that young lad tidy it up, if possible, and then Flaherty would take over with a clean start to the fifth inning. That would allow the right-hander to build his targeted pitch count and also add in another warmup and inning to his workload. And the next inning ended similarly.

Not one of the four runners Flaherty left on base for another pitcher scored, though the three who did against the Cardinals’ starter were enough for Houston to win, 3-0, on Thursday afternoon at Roger Dean Stadium.

Flaherty threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks.

The Astros, facing Flaherty for a third time this spring, got a home run and an RBI double from designated hitter Jose Abreu. The homer came on a cut fastball that hovered, and the double came when Flaherty threw back-to-back sliders and Abreu didn’t miss the second one. Flaherty continues to work on the cutter and differentiating it from the slider, and the purpose of the cutter would be to give left-handed batters a different look and a pitch that gives them a buzz near the hands.

Flaherty threw 11 of them in the game.

“I think it could play,” Marmol said.

Flaherty threw a total of 80 pitches, 26 of them in the problematic fourth inning. He got four swings and misses, two of them on the slider. The Astros put 15 balls in play, and Flaherty did use his combination of fastballs to get seven groundouts.

Other storylines

• Connor Lunn, one of the Cardinals handful of recent draft picks from the University of Southern California, was the young pitcher thrust into the bases-loaded swamp in the fourth inning. He faced the Astros’ No. 9 hitter, but that just also happened to be one of the more experienced hitters the Astros keep putting in their lineup: Mauricio Dubon.

Lunn struck him out looking with a series of fastballs, each of which left his finger between 88 mph and 90 mph. And each of which had some late movement.

All three of the strikes were called to leave three runners stranded.

Lunn, 24, spent 2022 with Class AA Springfield, and he was 4-7 with a 6.61 ERA in 21 games (17 starts). In 220 1/3 innings as a pro, Lunn has been a consistent, persistent strike-thrower. He's struck out 219, allowed 234 hits, and he's only walked 50 batters.

Now he has three inherited runners from a Grapefruit League game and zero scored.

• Andre Granillo did the same thing in the fifth inning. He entered with a runner on second base to close out the inning left by Flaherty. Granillo, 22, got a swing and miss on his changeup before catching J. J. Matijevic looking at a called strike three on a fastball.

Granillo, the Cardinals' 14th-round pick in 2021 out of UC-Riverside, was 4-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 39 relief appearances this past season at three different levels. He reached Class AA Springfield after starting the year at Class A.

He struck out 82 batters in 52 2/3 innings. He also walked 30.

In a twist that can only happen when a pitcher is called from the back fields to get the Cardinals out of a bind, Granillo wore No. 50.

That is not expected to be a number worn again in the majors other than by the pitcher who currently wears it.

• The youngest player in major-league camp, shortstop Jeremy Rivas just turned 20 this month while at big-league spring training. He snazzy play against the Astros that may have saved a run. Rivas went to his left, dove, snagged the grounder, and from his knees whipped a throw to second to get the nearest out.

• The lefty derby continues to roll along with the same foursome working their way through scoreless innings and allowing little to separate them. Packy Naughton pitched a scoreless seventh inning. He worked around a walk, and he got all three outs on the higher-speed slider that he’s showcased this spring.

The slider touched 88.1 mph, though Trackman registered it as a cutter.

Zack Thompson started his inning with two curveballs and blitzed through three batters, striking out two. Six of his 13 pitches were curveball, four of them landed for a strike or got a swing and miss.

Andrew Suarez allowed two hits before slipping around the trouble for a scoreless innings. Anthony Misiewicz pitched the ninth and retired all three batters he faced on groundballs.

• The Cardinals pitching plans for the weekend: Steven Matz will start Friday, Matthew Liberatore on Saturday, and on Sunday the Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson.

• Cardinals made several roster moves shortly before game time to shrink the camp roster and offer some clarity to at least one of the roster races still underway. Connor Thomas, the grounder-getting lefty who had a solid outing against the Mets on Wednesday, was optioned to Class AAA Memphis, where he’ll be in the Redbirds rotation.

The Cardinals also optioned catching prospect Ivan Herrera to Memphis, where he’ll be the regular starter there as he prepares to be in the majors full-time in 2024. And the Cardinals also optioned slugger Moises Gomez to Triple-A Memphis. Gomez set a record for home runs in a single season by a Cardinals’ minor-leaguer with 39 in 2022.

He, Juan Yepez, and Walker were the right-handed hitters vying for an outfielder/designated hitter spot on the roster.

• The move with Gomez was due to the limited playing time he'll have in the immediate future. Tyler O'Neill and Oscar Mercado were expected back in Jupiter by some time Thursday and around the ballpark Friday.

• The Cardinals had a couple of outs on the bases that foiled potential rallies against Houston. In the eighth, a pinch-runner from the backfields misread a ball in the dirt and got thrown out trying for second base even though the tying run was at home plate.

The Cardinals best chance to erase the Astros lead came in the fifth inning when the order loaded the bases ahead of prospect Jordan Walker. The Cardinals’ left fielder singled early in the game and flew out to deep right field in the second inning. With the bases loaded, he connected on a hard grounder – hard enough to hit into a double play.

The Cardinals were one-for-eight with runners in scoring position.