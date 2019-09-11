DENVER — As Dakota Hudson made his way to the majors and now through his first full season as a starter in the majors, the inevitable question that attaches to any prospect has followed him as well: Who does he compare to? The candidates come from a cast of sinkerballers that range from former Cy Young Award-winner Brandon Webb to former greedy-groundout-getter Aaron Cook.
The answer, however, is probably more general.
He's the pitcher the Colorado Rockies used to crave, to covet, to collect.
As the Rockies sought to tame their too-high ballpark and their too-thin altitude, one theory suggested that they go after pitchers who kept the ball on the ground. This worked to some extent -- especially after they stopped trimming the infield grass short enough to turn it into a pool table. Sinkerballers had success, and then as velocity spiked in the game and power sinkers started to flourish that was the profile of a pitcher who could excel at Coors.
Enter Hudson.
The Cardinals' rookie starter has ridden his sinker to a team-high 15 wins and pushed his way into the race to be the runnerup in the National League's Rookie of the Year vote. Hudson has won five consecutive decisions, and the Cardinals have won his past six starts.
In his last 26 1/3 innings he's allowed seven hits. That's it.
The Cardinals got an RBI groundout for their only run Tuesday night against the Rockies in 2-1 loss that left a lot of the folks in the clubhouse muttering about how games like that aren't supposed to happen here. The game took 2 hours, 36 minutes to play, and a lot of that had to do with what Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez was able to do with his cutter.
Hudson has the pitch that invites groundballs, and while there are a lot of places for even grounders to find hits in the spacious field the Rockies call home that approach can also provide a peppy game.
The loss did not cost the Cardinals in the standings as the Cubs allowed walk-off walk in San Diego to remain four games behind in the division race.
You know it by heart now, but here's the lineup that will back Hudson:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for any news, notes, anecdotes or happenings from Coors Field.