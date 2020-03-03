Hudson leads parade of Cardinals' pitchers who stop Houston 6-3

JUPITER, Fla. — Six Cardinals pitchers, featuring four efficient innings from Dakota Hudson Tuesday, shut down a Houston Astros lineup featuring five regulars from the 2019 American League champions. Houston, which had some of its key batsmen booed in the wake of the recently exposed cheating scandal, had just five hits and two runs and the Cardinals had homers from Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Wieters in a 6-3 exhibition victory.

Hudson allowed just one run, a Dustin Garneau second-inning homer, and only one other hit and a walk, his first of the spring in 8 2/3 innings. He was helped by a spectacular first-inning double play started by second baseman Kolten Wong. Diving to stop Alex Bregman’s smash on the third-base side of second, Wong, flipped while on the ground to shortstop Paul DeJong, who relayed to first.

Goldschmidt had only two hits in his first 11 spring at-bats but both were homers and off top-shelf pitchers. The Cardinals’ first baseman blasted a Justin Verlander pitch to left center and out of Roger Dean Stadium in the third inning.

Goldschmidt’s previous homer had come off New York Mets righthander Marcus Stroman.