Hudson leads parade of Cardinals' pitchers who throttle Houston 6-3

JUPITER, Fla. — Six Cardinals pitchers, featuring four solid innings from Dakota Hudson Tuesday, shut down a Houston Astros lineup featuring five regulars from the 2019 American League champions. Houston, which had some of its key batsmen booed in the wake of the recently exposed cheating scandal, had just five hits and two runs and the Cardinals had homers from Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Wieters in a 6-3 exhibition victory.

Hudson allowed just one run, a Dustin Garneau second-inning homer, and only one other hit and a walk, his first of the spring in 8 2/3 innings. "He was super efficient," said manager Mike Shildt.

He was helped by a spectacular first-inning double play started by second baseman Kolten Wong. Diving to stop Alex Bregman’s smash just on the third-base side of second, Wong, flipped while on the ground to shortstop Paul DeJong, who adroitly relayed to first.

"I want to see it again," said Shildt. "That was an amazing baseball play. I always think Kolten has a chance to get the ball. After he got to it. . . that was a little more special.

"There's a reason why we had a high double play effieciency rate--better than anybody in baseball."