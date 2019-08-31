Dakota Hudson allowed his first homer of August in his final of six outings in August. But he also pitched 7 2/3 innings for the first time in his big-league career as the Cardinals got a start on their four-games-in-two-days marathon by holding off Cincinnati 10-6 Saturday afternoon before a paid house of 44,738 at Busch Stadium.
Hudson, the top ground-ball pitcher in the majors, netted just six ground-ball outs out of the 23 he recorded although he had a career-best eight strikeouts. But, after giving up Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer, the 24-year-old righthander allowed only two more hits _ four for the game _ as he recorded his 14th victory in 20 decisions and his 12th in his past 15 verdicts.
Over his past five starts in which he is 4-0, Hudson has permitted just 17 hits and six runs in 30 2/3 innings. He didn’t issue his two walks until back-to-back in the eighth inning when he was replaced after 112 pitches.
Describing the home run he allowed to Suarez, Hudson said, “Hanging breaking ball. He was able to get a good swing on it and he pretty much hits the moon.”
The rest of the way, Hudson pretty much was pumping first-pitch strikes. “Getting ahead is huge for me,” he said. “The sooner they want to swing, the better off for me.
“I knew we had two doubleheaders coming up. I was trying to get as deep into the game as I could.”
The Cardinals’ win was their seventh in their past eight games and moved them two games ahead of Chicago in the National League Central Division race and three on the loss side.
Yadier Molina, who already had extended his hitting streak to seven games with a run-scoring double in a four-run first inning, blasted his fourth homer in his past four games when he sent a 426-foot shot to left center in the third inning. Molina’s eighth of the season came off Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer.
Molina, beset by a thumb injury since the end of May, had only four homers in his first 83 games this season.
“I think he smells playoffs,” said Hudson.
Besides Molina, Paul DeJong, who excelled defensively with two highlight-reel plays at shortstop, also doubled in a run in the first. Dexter Fowler, who had three hits, homered with one out in the second against Bauer and Molina connected with one out in the third.
The Cardinals then added a run in the sixth, courtesy of a balk called on Cincinnati rookie pitcher R.J. Alaniz and another in the seventh on Kolten Wong’s single, his 19th stolen base and a single by Paul Goldschmidt, who had two hits and a walk besides lining out.
Tucker Barnhart’s based-emptying double highlighted a four-run Cincinnati eighth against Hudson, John Brebbia and Giovanny Gallegos, the last of whom allowed three inherited runners to score, matching his previous total (three of 38) for the season.
But Wong, on the 10th pitch of his at-bat, doubled to deep center to get two of those runs back in the bottom the eighth.
Fowler and Wong (two walks, two hits) were on base seven times as the top two hitters in the lineup.
“Dex, great at-bats. Kolten, great at-bats. We’re looking at great at-bats throughout the lineup but starting at the top definitely helps,” said manager Mike Shildt.
“We’re just trying to get on base,” said Fowler. “There’s guys out there _ Ozo (Marcell Ozuna) and Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) _ it’s their job to drive in runs. We’re just trying to get them in the right place.”
Fowler actually leads the club in RBIs in August with 20. Since Aug. 11, he has knocked in 18, all but two from the leadoff spot.
It was the sixth time recently that Fowler had hit first and Wong second. The Cardinals are 4-2 in those games and Shildt said, “I think we’ll keep going with it.”
Wong has been on base seven times in the past two games, with five hits and two walks as he has bumped his average to .283.
The two-run double came after both pinch hitter Tyler O’Neill and Fowler had failed to move runners off second and third.
“My man (Wong) picked me up,” said Fowler.
CARDS ADD CABRERA AS 26TH MAN
The Cardinals have added lefthander Genesis Cabrera from Memphis as their 26th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. For Sunday’s similar doubleheader, they will have several other players because rosters can be expanded on Sept. 1.
Joining the club on Sunday will be outfielder Jose Martinez (sprained right shoulder), who will have finished a rehabilitation option at Class AA Springfield. Also, pitchers Junior Fernandez and Mike Mayers and catcher Andrew Knizner will be here. Daniel Ponce de Leon already was on hand, but not activated yet, to start Sunday night’s second game of the doubleheader.
On Tuesday, three more players _ shortstop Edmundo Sosa, first baseman Rangel Ravelo and outfielder Randy Arozarena will be recalled on Tuesday, the day after Memphis’ season ends. The recalls will swell the Cardinals’ rolls to 33 for the final month.
Mayers, who started the season here but was outrighted to Memphis in August, as added to the 40-man roster when infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was waived. Cabrera recently tied Alex Reyes' Pacific Coast League record of nine consecutive strikeouts.
Lefthander Austin Gomber, who has been injured much of the season at Memphis, has just started pitching again but manager Mike Shildt said he and the front office didn’t think Gomber was far enough advanced to come up. Plus the Cardinals already have three lefthanded relievers.
All the call-ups have been here previously this season.
Shildt said that all his regulars likely will get one game off in the four to be played in two days here although the club ostensibly had two days off before Saturday’s twin bill.
Saturday’s pitchers will be Trevor Bauer and Sonny Gray for the Reds and Dakota Hudson and Michael Wacha for the Cardinals.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Tommy Edman rf
9. Dakota Hudson p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Josh VanMeter lf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis ss
6. Tucker Barnhart c
7. Derek Dietrich 2b
8. Phillip Ervin cf
9. Trevor Bauer p