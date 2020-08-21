Hudson takes shutout into fifth inning as Cardinals cling to bases-loaded walk, 1-0 lead

The inning could have been bigger for the Cardinals' offense, could have given the bullpen more to work with, but Dakota Hudson has made the most of it just to get the game to the relievers.

With help again from the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the third inning -- twice -- and came away with only a 1-0 lead. Three of the four runners who reached base did so by walk or hit batter, and the one hit of the inning was a snazzy bunt single against the shift for Kolten Wong.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded with one out, but what Anthony DeSclafani giveth he also taketh.

DeSclafani walked Carpenter with the bases loaded to bring home the Cardinals' first and the game's only run through 4 1/2 innings. But around Carpenter, DeSclafani struck out Paul Goldschmidt to find an escape hatch from the inning, and then he got Brad Miller to groundout and unlock that exit.

Cardinals starter Hudson piloted the game into the fifth inning before his pitch count neared eight and the situation offered manager Mike Shildt a reason to tag in a lefty.