Hudson's season ends with forearm injury, additional visits with doctor scheduled

KANSAS CITY — Although starter Dakota Hudson has yet to meet with the Cardinals' head physician has planned for Tuesday, the team elected to place him on the 45-day injury list and bring an end to his season.
Hudson has been diagnosed with a forearm injury -- a strain of his flexor tendon -- and that, of course raises concern about his elbow. Dr. George Paletta has seen the MRI taken of Hudson's forearm and elbow, and he will meet with the righthander by Wednesday to determine possible treatments and causes for the soreness.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he would reserve comment on his level of concern until after Hudson has met with the doctor.
He said he did not want to speculate.
The Cardinals used Hudson's spot on the 40-man roster for Kodi Whitley, and they added him to the active roster.
Junior Fernandez was optioned to the alternate-site camp.
He will remain with the team on the taxi squad.
Lefty Rob Kaminsky cleared waivers and has remained with the organization.
On Monday night that Cardinals got an eyeful of the Royals' bullpen and managed to get on base only once in the final 5 1/3 innings of the game. In Game 2 of the series, one set aside to celebrate the Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary with throwback jerseys, the Cardinals will get a glimpse of KC's future.
He's already had quite a present.
Brady Singer, a rising pitching prospect, pitched eight shutout innings and held Cleveland to one-hit two starts ago. He followed that with six shutout innings and two hits against Detroit. Ninety-five percent of the time Singer is either going to throw a slider or a fastball. It's the angle at which they arrive and the fact that they are separated, on average, by 10 mph that helps him throw off an opponent's timing.
Here are the lineups for this evening's game pitting the Stars (Cardinals) vs. the Monarchs (Royals). Of note in the Cardinals' lineup is the break that shortstop Paul DeJong is getting. Before the game Mozeliak talked about how he thinks fatigue is a factor dragging on the offense. Manager Mike Shildt said the team isn't looking for excuses; it's in the "solution business."
Well, the lineup speaks to one of those solutions for fatigue.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, 3B
5. Molina, C
6. B. Miller, DH
7. Fowler, RF
8. Carlson, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Austin Gomber, LHP (0-1, 2.37 ERA)
ROYALS
1. Merrifield, RF
2. Mondesi, SS
3. Perez, C
4. Soler, DH
5. Franco, 3B
6. Dozier, 1B
7. Olivares, LF
8. Starling, CF
9. Lopez, 2B
Starting pitcher: Brady Singer, RHP (3-4, 4.14 ERA)
