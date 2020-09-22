Hudson's season ends with forearm injury, additional visits with doctor scheduled

KANSAS CITY — Although starter Dakota Hudson has yet to meet with the Cardinals' head physician has planned for Tuesday, the team elected to place him on the 45-day injury list and bring an end to his season.

Hudson has been diagnosed with a forearm injury -- a strain of his flexor tendon -- and that, of course raises concern about his elbow. Dr. George Paletta has seen the MRI taken of Hudson's forearm and elbow, and he will meet with the righthander by Wednesday to determine possible treatments and causes for the soreness.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he would reserve comment on his level of concern until after Hudson has met with the doctor.

He said he did not want to speculate.

The Cardinals used Hudson's spot on the 40-man roster for Kodi Whitley, and they added him to the active roster.

Junior Fernandez was optioned to the alternate-site camp.

He will remain with the team on the taxi squad.

Lefty Rob Kaminsky cleared waivers and has remained with the organization.