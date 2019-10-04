St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong gestures to the bench after he doubled driving in what would be the winning runs in the top of the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a double in the ninth inning to give the Cardinals the lead during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is tagged out at third by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman in the second inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong gestures to the bench after he doubled driving in what would be the winning runs in the top of the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a double in the ninth inning to give the Cardinals the lead during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is tagged out at third by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman in the second inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna was kind of along for the ride in September as the Cardinals went about winning the National League Central Division title.
At one point, Ozuna was 12 for 100, conjuring memories of a nine for 90 slump suffered a few years ago by Brandon Moss, when he was with the Cardinals. With Moss ironically in the SunTrust Park sellout audience Thursday, Ozuna, playing in the postseason for the first time, hit his second double of the game, a bases-loaded smash on an 0-2 Mark Melancon pitch with one out in the ninth inning.
That drove in two runs and Kolten Wong delivered another two-run, bases-loaded double with two out as Cardinals put together a four-run ninth inning to pull out a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Braves to take a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series. And Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is set to work Game 2 on Friday.
After tying the game with two runs in the eighth, the Cardinals got one-out singles from Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman. Paul Goldschmidt, who had homered in the eighth, was walked to fill the bases for Ozuna, who was one for six in his career against Melancon.
But Ozuna won this battle, driving in two runs and energizing the dugout even more than it was. He said he looked in the dugout and in the stands, where he said he saw his wife, and he said, "I just kind of get excited and said, 'Let's go. Let's go.' That's a moment I'll never forget."
Wong, who had been involved in a couple of defensive snafus and had been thrown out at the plate trying to score the go-ahead run in the eighth, later doubled past first, ostensibly to put the game away.
Or so the Cardinals thought. Carlos Martinez allowed a two-run homer in the ninth to Ronald Acuna Jr., who had three hits, and then a 460-foot solo shot by Freddie Freeman to make it a one-run game. Closer Martinez then got the final two outs to preserve his own victory.
Manager Mike Shildt pointed to the eighth-inning comeback as one of the keys to the game.
"You're down 3-1. . And then Goldy gets into one and you know you're a swing away," said Shildt.
"Definitely got some life back to us, but I don't want to minimize that we didn't have life before that. But when you get down 3-1, next thing you know, boom, 3-2, and here we go. Big swing.
"Can't win it unless you tie it."
GOLDSCHMIDT, CARPENTER COME THROUGH
Paul Goldschmidt’s leadoff homer in the eighth and pinch hitter Matt Carpenter’s two-out, run-scoring single later in the inning enabled the Cardinals to erase a second Atlanta lead Thursday night to even Game 1 of the National League Division Series at 3-3. Goldschmidt’s long homer, his fifth in three seasons of postseason play, came off righthander Luke Jackson after scheduled starter Chris Martin suffered an oblique injury while warming up.
Jackson retired the next two hitters but Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong both singled. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker went to closer Mark Melancon, with Carpenter having been announced as a pinch hitter for Harrison Bader.
Previously two for 17 against Melancon, Carpenter worked the count to 3-2 and lofted a hit just fair inside the left-field line. DeJong scored from second but Wong, waved home from first, was out easily at the plate on Adam Duvall’s throw to Francisco Cervelli.
Carpenter's hit was the Cardinals' first in nine at-bats with a man in scoring position.
CARDS HAVE TWO MISHAPS ON SAME PLAY
The Cardinals, who led the major leagues in fewest errors committed this season at 66 for 162 games, had two defensive mishaps on the same bizarre play in the sixth inning Thursday night as the Atlanta Braves snapped a 1-1 tie and pushed across two runs to take a 3-1 lead in Game 1 of the National League Division series.
With the bases loaded and two out, Dansby Swanson hit a grounder which took a bad hop off the chest of Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The carom went to shortstop Paul DeJong, who then took the only play he thought he had, throwing across his body to second to second baseman Kolten Wong, trying for the forceout.
But Wong couldn’t corral the one-hop throw, which rolled away. Everybody was safe and not only did Josh Donaldson score, but do did Nick Markakis. Edman initially was charged with an error but that call was was changed to a hit. DeJong was assessed an error to go with one committed earlier in the game by Wong.
Donaldson was hit in the left hand by a Tyler Webb pitch with out in the sixth and Markakis doubled to right. Pinch hitter Adam Duvall was walked intentionally and then Giovanny Gallegos struck out pinch hitter Francisco Cervelli, before Swanson’s hard grounder caused havoc.
A lack of effort by talented leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr., may have cost the Braves another run in the seventh. Facing John Brebbia, Acuna launched a possible home run to right field, which Acuna seemed to assume. But the ball hit high on the wall and bounced back to right fielder Dexter Fowler, who caught the rebound and fired the ball to second.
Acuna, who had been trotting and holding his bat in hands before turning on the jets, had just rounded first and had to return. Yanked from the game for a similar violation during the regular season, Acuna Jr., eventually advanced to second on a groundout but was doubled off that base on Josh Donaldson's liner to shortstop DeJong.
BADER'S SPEED HELPS CARDS TIE AT 1-1
After squandering scoring opportunities in the third and fourth, leaving two runners in scoring position, the Cardinals nudged across the tying run in the fifth inning Thursday night in the National League Division Series opener.
The ball didn’t leave the infield as the run was plated.
Harrison Bader beat out a tapper down the third-base line. Pitcher Miles Mikolas bunted him to second and Bader, untended by Keuchel, stole third without a throw. Dexter Fowler, down in the count at 1-2, rolled a grounder to second and Bader scored as the Cardinals caught up at 1-1.
Keuchel was lifted from the game after Tommy Edman hustled a double on a looper to left. Under-armer Darren O’Day relieved and dodged further trouble when shortstop Dansby Swanson dived to take a hit away from Paul Goldschmidt.
Mikolas, who allowed a run in the first inning, set down 11 hitters in succession from the second into the fifth before Ronald Acuna Jr., doubled with two out in the Atlanta fifth. But, after a visit from catcher Yadier Molina, Mikolas retired Ozzie Albies on pop to first baseman Goldschmidt.
The Cardinals had four doubles in their first six hits, with the fourth a double by Ozuna to open the sixth. Yadier Molina moved Ozuna to third on a groundout but there Ozuna stayed as DeJong and Bader popped up and fouled out, respectively, with an intentional walk to Kolten Wong mixed in. Lefthander Tyler Webb started the Atlanta sixth for the Cardinals, with several lefthanded hitters coming up.
MIKOLAS COOL AT FIRST, BUT HEATS UP
At 94 degrees for first pitch in SunTrust Park, the temperature for the Cardinals-Braves opener in the National League Division Series on Thursday was believed to be one of the highest for a postseason game. Ranking first is the 103-degree reading at Dodger Stadium for the first game of the 2017 World Series.
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, however, was cool--at the least at the beginning, although he heated up. . Mikolas, who put together a two-year streak of 43 starts in which he had given up two walks or fewer, went to three-ball counts on the first three hitters.
He walked both Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ozzie Alibies but catcher Yadier Molina took care of the first one by throwing out Acuna Jr., trying to steal second. With Albies running on a 3-2 count, Freddie Freeman poked a slider to left, sending Albies to third.
Josh Donaldson hit a soft chopper out of Mikolas’ reach and headed for second baseman Kolten Wong. Base runner Freeman stopped near second. Wong reached for the ball and was about to backhand to shortstop Paul DeJong for the forceout but he couldn’t find the handle.
Albies scored on the error and the other runners were safe although this probably wouldn’t have been a double play. Mikolas retired the next two hitters on fly balls to left and only one run was scored in the inning.
Atlanta lefthander Dallas Keuchel set down the first five Cardinals over two innings, four on ground balls, before DeJong singled to left with two out in the second. But center fielder Acuna Jr.., made a sliding catch off Wong to end the inning.
The Braves ran themselves into an out in the second after Brian McCann doubled to left center to open the frame. Dansby Swanson flied to short right and then, with one out, Keuchel curiously tried to sacrifice to third McCann, who ranks No. 568 out of 568 big-league league players in sprint speed. Mikolas fielded the bunt and tossed to third baseman Tommy Edman, who retreated to make the tag on McCann, who probably should have remained at second because the bunt was so bad. Acuna Jr. then flied to center.
Mikolas tried to help himself in the third when he bounced a double over the left-center-field wall. Dexter Fowler walked but Edman bounced to third baseman Donaldson, who stepped on third for one out and then fired to first for the double play as Freeman fielded a one-hop peg.
Keuchel had control issues in the third and fourth, walking three hitters, although one to DeJong came with one intentional ball thrown. But Donaldson started another double play as Yadier Molina rolled over on a breaking ball to create two quick outs in the fourth and, after the walk to DeJong, Wong grounded out.
Paul Goldschmidt had begun the fourth with a double to left and Marcell Ozuna had walked.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
NO headline in galleries
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.