In last spring game--another tie--Cards' Arenado hits first HR after 'calling his shot'

JUPITER, Fla.—In their last exhibition game of the spring season, the Cardinals achieved several firsts as they tied the New York Mets 3-3 Monday.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado golfed his first home run as a Cardinal in the first inning, connecting off Mets righthander Taijuan Walker.

"He called it," related manager Mike Shildt who related that Arenado had told bench coach Ollie Marmol before the game, 'I'm going to hit it and take it to the house and get ready for the season.''' That, indeed, was Arenado's only at-bat as he left the game not long afterward.

"I was wondering if has going to touch home plate and keep going down the line (to the clubhouse)," joked Shildt.

Former starting third baseman Matt Carpenter got his first hit of the spring at home and only his second in 37 at-bats (.054) overall when he lined a single to right as a pinch hitter for Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Carpenter had endured nothing-for-16 and nothing-for-19 skids, though he had hit some balls hard during those stretches.

And. Edmundo Sosa, potentially the last batter of the game, hit his first spring homer with two out in the ninth to tie the score. Sosa the day before was named as one of the 26 players on the Cardinals' opening-day roster.