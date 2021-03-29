In last spring game, a 3-3 tie, Cards' Arenado hits first HR, Carpenter gets first hit at home (second overall)

JUPITER, Fla.—In their last exhibition game of the spring season, the Cardinals achieved several firsts as they tied the New York Mets 3-3. .

Third baseman Nolan Arenado golfed his first home run as a Cardinal in the first inning, connecting off Mets righthander Taijuan Walker. Former starting third baseman Matt Carpenter got his first hit of the spring at home and only his second in 37 at-bats (.054) overall when he lined a single to right as a pinch hitter for Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Carpenter had endured nothing-for-16 and nothing-for-19 skids, though he had hit some balls hard during those stretches.

And. Edmundo Sosa, potentially the last batter of the game, hit his first spring homer with two out in the ninth to tie the score. Sosa the day before was named as one of the 26 players on the Cardinals' opening-day roster.

Wainwright himself experienced a first. He came out of a long first inning, having allowed two runs while throwing 26 pitches, only to return for the second and third, firing a total of only 21 pitches in those innings as he blanked the Mets.