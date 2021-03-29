In last spring game, a 3-3 tie, Cards' Arenado hits first HR, Carpenter gets first hit at home (second overall)

JUPITER, Fla.—In their last exhibition game of the spring season, the Cardinals achieved several firsts as they tied the New York Mets 3-3. .
Third baseman Nolan Arenado golfed his first home run as a Cardinal in the first inning, connecting off Mets righthander Taijuan Walker. Former starting third baseman Matt Carpenter got his first hit of the spring at home and only his second in 37 at-bats (.054) overall when he lined a single to right as a pinch hitter for Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Carpenter had endured nothing-for-16 and nothing-for-19 skids, though he had hit some balls hard during those stretches.
And. Edmundo Sosa, potentially the last batter of the game, hit his first spring homer with two out in the ninth to tie the score. Sosa the day before was named as one of the 26 players on the Cardinals' opening-day roster.
Wainwright himself experienced a first. He came out of a long first inning, having allowed two runs while throwing 26 pitches, only to return for the second and third, firing a total of only 21 pitches in those innings as he blanked the Mets.
Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, scheduled to start games 2 and 3 of the season in Cincinnati next weekend, both pitched three innings. Martinez, who had dazzled the Mets for six innings in his previous outing, faced only nine hitters in his three, walking one batter who was swallowed up in a double play. It was Martinez's fifth consecutive outing against New York.
Relievers Andrew Miller, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos handled the final three innings. Miller fanned two in a scoreless seventh and Gallegos had a perfect ninth. But Helsley gave up back-to-back doubles with two out in the eighth inning as the Mets went ahead temporarily.
The Cardinals finished their Grapefruit League schedule at 8-10-6.
Before the game, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, rebounding from back stiffness, probably will miss two to three turns in the rotation. He will be replaced by righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will pitch a week from Monday in Miami against the Marlins.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who encountered a shoulder issue this spring following flexor tendon surgery of last year, won’t be back until May.
The Cardinals will carry a five-man taxi squad to Cincinnati for the opener, consisting of pitchers Seth Elledge and Kodi Whitley, infielder Jose Rondon, catcher Ali Sanchez and outfielder Lane Thomas.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf