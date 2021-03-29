In last spring game, Cards' Arenado hits first HR, Carpenter gets first hit at home (second overall)

JUPITER, Fla.—In their last exhibition game of the season, the Cardinals achieved several firsts.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado golfed his first home run as a Cardinal in the first inning, connecting off New York Mets righthander Taijuan Walker. Former starting third baseman Matt Carpenter 2got his first hit of the spring at home and only his second in 37 at-bats overall when he lined a single to right as a pinch hitter for Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Carpenter had endured nothing-for-16 and nothing-for-19 skids, though he had hit some balls hard during those stretches.
Wainwright himself experienced a first. He came out of a long first inning, having allowed two runs while throwing 26 pitches, only to return for the second and third, firing a total of only 21 pitches in those innings as he blanked the Mets.
The score was tied 2-2 into the seventh.
Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, scheduled to start games 2 and 3 of the season in Cincinnati next weekend, both pitched three innings. Martinez, who had dazzled the Mets for six innings in his previous outing, faced only nine hitters in his three, walking one batter who was swallowed up in a double play. It was Martinez's fifth consecutive outing against New York.
Relievers Andrew Miller, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos were to handle the other three innings.
Before the game, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, rebounding from back stiffness, probably will miss two to three turns in the rotation. He will be replaced by righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will pitch a week from Monday in Miami against the Marlins.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who encountered a shoulder issue this spring after returning to work following flexor tendor surgery, won’t be back until May, Mozeliak said.
The Cardinals will carry a five-man taxi squad to Cincinnati for the opener, consisting of pitchers Seth Elledge and Kodi Whitley, infielder Jose Rondon, catcher Ali Sanchez and outfielder Lane Thomas.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson cf
8. Justin Williams rf
9. Adam Wainwright p
New York lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo cf