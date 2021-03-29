In last spring game, Cards' Arenado hits first HR, Carpenter gets first hit at home (second overall)

JUPITER, Fla.—In their last exhibition game of the season, the Cardinals achieved several firsts.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado golfed his first home run as a Cardinal in the first inning, connecting off New York Mets righthander Taijuan Walker. Former starting third baseman Matt Carpenter 2got his first hit of the spring at home and only his second in 37 at-bats overall when he lined a single to right as a pinch hitter for Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Carpenter had endured nothing-for-16 and nothing-for-19 skids, though he had hit some balls hard during those stretches.

Wainwright himself experienced a first. He came out of a long first inning, having allowed two runs while throwing 26 pitches, only to return for the second and third, firing a total of only 21 pitches in those innings as he blanked the Mets.

The score was tied 2-2 into the seventh.

Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, scheduled to start games 2 and 3 of the season in Cincinnati next weekend, both pitched three innings. Martinez, who had dazzled the Mets for six innings in his previous outing, faced only nine hitters in his three, walking one batter who was swallowed up in a double play. It was Martinez's fifth consecutive outing against New York.