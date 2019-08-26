St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong celebrates his two-run home run with Marcell Ozuna (23) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader hits a two-run scoring double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE — It had been a few months since the Cardinals last trekked north to Wisconsin and visited the Land of Yelich, where they had such trouble in April keeping the reigning National League MVP contained.
This time they had a new approach.
Stay so far ahead, Yelich alone couldn't keep up.
The Cardinals scored six runs in the second inning against lefty Gio Gonzalez and sped away for a 12-2 victory Monday night at Miller Park. The Cardinals won for the 14th time in 17 games and widened their lead on the Brewers to 5 1/2 games. The first-place Cardinals have a three-game lead on the second-place Cubs. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight games against the Brewers, and it could have been eight consecutive if not for the rain-shortened loss this past week at Busch Stadium.
Marcell Ozuna provided half of the Cardinals' six runs in the second with a bases-clearing double. Paul DeJong put a home run off the scoreboard in dead center field, and he nearly had another homer to straightaway center field before the Brewers' Lorenzo Cain caught it at the wall. DeJong had to settle for a sacrifice fly and his third RBI of the game.
In the first inning, Yadier Molina started the Cardinals scoring with a two-run single that brought home his 900th and 901st RBIs of his career.
Molina hit his fifth homer of the season in the fourth.
Seven of the first eight spots in the Cardinals' order scored at least a run.
The Cardinals scored at least 11 runs in consecutive games for the first time since August 2017. As an organization, they have never scored at least 11 runs in three consecutive games.
With the lopsided score, the most intriguing moment of the game came on the mound, not at the plate. In the fourth inning, manager Mike Shildt removed starter Adam Wainwright with a seven-run lead and the tying run nowhere near the bat rack, let alone approaching the on-deck circle. Yet, with Yelich coming the plate and two runners on base, Shildt turned to the bullpen four ours before Wainwright could qualify for the win.
It was a telling move -- telling for where the Cardinals are with the bullpen's readiness, telling for where the Cardinals intend to stay in the standings, and telling for their read on Wainwright 90 pitches into his start.
The righthander had throw 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks. He tiptoed around all of that traffic to keep the Brewers at bay. The first run they scored on him came after Eric Thames' triple into the right field, corner and the second came on Cain's double in the fourth inning. One walk later and Wainwright was out of the game to get John Gant against Yelich.
Yelich walked.
That's better than a homer.
But even that wouldn't have tied the game.
Gant found his feel and pressed on for 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out two of the final three batters he faced.
***
Emboldened by his 'classic' day Sunday, Cardinals stick with Carpenter at third
When discussing how best to bring Matt Carpenter back into the lineup, balancing his need for at-bats to get going and the need for the Cardinals to give hitters at-bats who are already going, manager Mike Shildt mentioned how matchups might guide his hand.
There are pitchers out there — Shildt mentioned Jake Arrieta — who have just confounded Carpenter in his career.
One of those pitchers is Milwaukee lefty Gio Gonzalez.
Carpenter is starting Monday against him.
The manager has sided with the moment over the matchup.
In a series of answers before the Cardinals' first visit to Miller Park since sub-leasing the place in April, Shildt said that he wanted to respond to Carpenter's big game Sunday that included a homer and four times on base. He wanted to keep the third baseman's "momentum" going. He wanted to follow through on the promise to respond to production. And that he liked how Carpenter's swing looked and trusts he can find a way against Gonzalez.
Plus, Kolten Wong remains unavailable for the moment to play second.
In his career, Carpenter is two-for-21 with six strikeouts against Gonzalez. The alternate option at third base, Yairo Munoz, has never faced Gonzalez.
Wong tested his injured toe during a series of sprints hours before first pitch. He took groundballs and hit with his teammates. He expects to contribute in some way by Tuesday, if he isn't cleared to start that day.
Adam Wainwright will be making the 41st appearance of his career against the Brewers and his 34th start. He has the equivalent of a robust season against the Brewers -- one that would net Cy Young Award votes. He has a 2.48 ERA and a 16-10 record in those previous 40 appearances against Milwaukee, and at Miller Park he has a 2.60 ERA in 100 innings.
When last the Cardinals were in Wisconsin, they were still trying to figure out how to quiet reigning MVP Christian Yelich. He had 19 RBIs in the first seven games against the Brewers at Miller Park and eight home runs in those games. He had a three-homer game.
Here's the lineup the Cardinals will use to back Wainwright:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, P
The Brewers are going with this lineup:
1. Lorenzo Cain, CF
2. Yasman Grandal, C
3. Christian Yelich, RF
4. Keston Hiura, 2B
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B
6. Ryan Braun, LF
7. Eric Thames, 1B
8. Cory Spangenberg, SS
9. Gio Gonzalez, P
At Class AA Sprinfield, Jose Martinez is set to DH, Tyler O'Neill will be in the outfield, and lefty Austin Gomber is scheduled to start. All three are officially on rehab assignments at the level.