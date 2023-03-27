SARASOTA, Fla. — As the Cardinals' roster decisions revealed themselves and were disclosed by team officials, manager Oliver Marmol said multiple times that media and fans should not read too much into his lineups.

These are exhibitions games. Players are getting their work.

Some positions still have to be sorted.

Well, that's over.

Read as much as you want into the Cardinals' lineup for their final Grapefruit League game. Put another way: Toronto starter Alek Monoah can start scouting the Cardinals with a good idea who he'll face in the first two or three innings, depending on how it goes.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles here in Sarasota, Fla., not too from the biscuits and gravy and grits at Dutch Valley Restaurant. He'll be followed by Lars Nootbaar and then the middle of the order long advertised: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and newcomer Willson Contreras, at catcher.

Nootbaar will be playing left field.

Tyler O'Neill has apparently staked his claim to center field.

Rookie Jordan Walker, who chose No. 18 for his major-league debut, will bat toward the back end of the lineup and he'll start in right field.

Nolan Gorman is at DH.

The complete lineup is listed below.

The Cardinals' batting order is a sneak preview of the one Marmol is likely to have printed and posted for opening day Thursday at Busch Stadium against the Blue Jays.

There is a wrinkle to the pitching plans for the Cardinals. Steven Matz is the starter in a release from the club Monday morning. Jordan Montgomery had been announced as the starter for the final Grapefruit League game. That would set him up to start the third game of the season, the final game of Toronto's visit to St. Louis.

Matz, a former Blue Jay, was set to make a back-field start or sim game appearance Wednesday, and the Cardinals were determining whether that would be in Jupiter, Fla., or at Busch Stadium as part of the workout.

The Cardinals bolt from Monday's game to a nearby airport for their charter flight to St. Louis, where they'll have an off day on Tuesday.

This story will be updated with an explanation.

Here's the lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Lars Nootbaar, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Nolan Gorman, DH

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

Pitcher: Steve Matz, LHP

Check back here shortly for updated information from the ballpark. Just have to finish the grits here at one of Fran Goold's favorite places and then motor over to the Orioles' campus. There will be complete coverage of the final game and the Cardinals' departure here at StlToday.com and the Post-Dispatch.

The 2023 Cardinals Season Preview is available here.