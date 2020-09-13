Injuries, then insult: Cardinals bullpen buckles, loses game and possibly Gant in 10-5 stumble to Reds

But he had to when John Gant abruptly left.

Gant faced one hitter, allowed a single, and then was lifted from the game with an apparent injury. The exact nature of his ailment is not yet know, but this blog will be updated as soon as the information is available.

This is the third time during the weekend that the Cardinals have had to lift a reliever in the middle of an inning due to a physical issue.

Giovanny Gallegos strained his groin while trying to secure a save that was blown against Detroit. He went on the injured list the next day, and it is questionable whether he'll be able to pitch this season with the calendar running out. Genesis Cabrera left Saturday's game when he had his acrylic fingernail come apart on the mound during his warmups. He was OK and back to pitch in Sunday's game.

Gant's absence is less clear.

All of this happens as the Cardinals ready to head to Milwaukee for a five-game, three-day visit to Miller Park. The Cardinals have three doubleheaders in the next six days and innings will be at a premium.