It was just a matter of time, but the Cardinals did it to the Pirates again on Saturday night.
The Cardinals waited till the eighth inning before getting their offense going on Friday night. This time, it happened in the sixth, as the Cardinals, who had been held to just two hits in the first five innings, got five hits and two runs in a weird sixth inning on their way to a 3-1 win over the Pirates. With the Cubs loss, the Cardinals are two games back in the NL Central.
Adam Wainwright, meanwhile, scattered six hits over six innings and struck out eight, including back-to-back strikeouts with one out and runners on first and third in the fourth, and then another on Josh Bell with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth (after an excellent catch by Paul DeJong on a line drive by Starling Marte), to even his record for the season at 8-8. After 2 1/3 scoreless innings by Giovanny Gallegos, Carlos Martinez came in to get the final two outs and the save.
The highlight of the sixth was Tommy Edman's go-ahead run, in which he circled the bases on one swing of the bat, with just a brief stop at second. The inning had begun with Dexter Fowler being thrown out at second as he tried to stretch a blooper down the left-field line into a double. Edman followed that with a hard-hit ball to center that went to the wall. Edman had his sights on a triple but pulled up at second as Starling Marte quickly got the ball back to cutoff man Kevin Newman.
While second baseman Adam Frazier was telling Newman to hold the ball, Newman instead turned and threw to third, where the ball surprised and short-hopped Colin Moran, bouncing off his legs and rolling toward the Pirates dugout, where it found one of the openings and rolled in, giving Edman two bases and a free ride home.
The Cardinals weren't done with the scoring, or the strangeness. Paul Goldschmidt single and went to third on a double by Marcell Ozuna. Paul DeJong followed with a grounder that third baseman Moran stopped but didn't have a play on, scoring Goldschmidt while Ozuna stayed at second. Matt Carpenter then sacrificed and was thrown out at first, 2-3. With catcher Elias Diaz having moved out toward the mound to make the throw, Ozuna tried to keep going and score from second, but Bell saw him going and Diaz got back in time to record the out, 3-2. The Pirates managed to get two outs on a play that didn't have an official at-bat.
The Pirates got their one run on the first pitch of the game, with Frazier homering into the seats above the Cardinals bullpen. The Cardinals, in an eerie echo of Friday, loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the first and got only one run as Ozuna, for the second straight day, grounded into a double play. DeJong followed with a foul out to end the inning.
SAME LINEUP FOR BOTH TEAMS
Friday night worked well enough for the Cardinals that they'll use the same lineup on Saturday for Game 2 against the Pirates. It will be a 6:15 start at Busch Stadium.
The Pirates, who lost on Friday, are also coming back with the same lineup. Feel free to re-use last night's scorecard.
The lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Fowler cf
2. Edman rf
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Carpenter 3b
7. Wong 2b
8. Wieters c
9. Wainwright p
PIRATES
1. Frazier 2b
2. Reynolds lf
3. Marte cf
4. Bell 1b
5. Osuna rf
6. Moran 3b
7. Newman ss
8. Stallings c
9. Musgrove p
TO BUNT OR NOT TO BUNT?
Kolten Wong came up with a runner on second and two outs in the fourth on Friday night with the Cardinals trailing 2-1. Wong laid down a bunt which moved Matt Carpenter to third, and he then scored on an infield single by catcher Matt Wieters.
At .268, Wong has the best batting average among Cardinals' regulars, so the question is, should he have been bunting rather than trying to drive in Carpenter himself, considering Wieters is hitting .236?
"That's a good question," manager Mike Shildt said Saturday. "You have the pitcher coming back, but we hit for the pitcher. … It's about moving the line and taking what the game gives you. We could be intentional about driving it in, but you also know there's a couple guys behind you that can do the job as well and the game presented itself for him to do it. It just really depends on how he's feeling, which I know he feels good. We'll take a guy on base with a bunt hit any time but again, there's a guy out there to drive in, sometimes you think about driving him in."
PONCE DE LEON'S BIG NIGHT
Daniel Ponce de Leon had a big night on Friday for Memphis, allowing two hits over seven innings for the Redbirds, striking out 11 and walking none. The Cardinals haven't set their starting rotation past Sunday, but the numbers don't work for Ponce de Leon moving into the Cardinals rotation the next time the fifth spot comes around.
"It just means that Ponce is throwing the ball well," Shildt said. "The thing that he did was effective was he had no walks. Eleven punch outs are nice, but he was able to go seven innings under 100 pitches and more importantly controlled the strike zone which is going to be critical for him and everybody else on this staff. … If he does that, who can say what he is, but he's likely an above-average, solid, well-above average pitcher in this league.
"But he needs to be consistent with it. We've seen it here, we've seen it there. We just need to see, we don't need to see the yoyo, we just need to see, not perfect, but the better version of who you are."
Shildt said an announcement on the upcoming rotation would probably come later Saturday after the team saw how Adam Wainwright did against the Pirates.
"Right now, what do we do with Ponce?" Shildt said. "Ponce pitched last night. That's just the reality. He pitched well. He's going to get a chance to pitch again and a chance to pitch well again. And then we'll evaluate what we have, evaluate what he's doing, see who's available, and make the best determination of how we can get outs in certain starts."
O'NEILL UPDATE
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill, out with a left wrist strain, is eligible to come off the injured list on Sunday, but it looks like he'll be out for a little while longer.
"Spoke to Tyler," Shildt said. "He's in the clubhouse. He got an injection (in his hand). Forty-eight to 72 hours to feel like that's taking its progression. He's itching to get back. We're going to be on the outside of the 10 days for him to get back and get some swings. But he's definitely getting closer and champing at the bit."
Shildt said O'Neill would likely need a rehab assignment before returning to action.