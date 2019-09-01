Welcome to September.
The Cardinals start the month 2½ games up on the Cubs and coming off a doubleheader sweep of the Reds on Saturday, with another doubleheader coming up on Sunday in the longest weekend of Cardinals baseball in a while.
Jose Martinez, fresh off a rehab assignment with Springfield, is in the starting lineup for Game 1. Tommy Edman plays second, and Jairo Munoz is at shortstop as Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong get the afternoon off.
Martinez hasn't played in the majors since Aug. 11. He was eight for 16 in his time in Class AA.
CARDINALS ADD TWO CATCHERS
With Matt Wieters getting hurt in Game 2 on Saturday, the Cardinals, in addition to calling up Andrew Knizner as scheduled from Memphis, also called up catcher Joe Hudson, giving the Cardinals four catchers on the roster at the moment.
Wieters will be out for at for at least a few days, so Hudson, who played eight games with the Angels in 2018, was called up. The Cardinals will have three healthy catchers. Hudson hit .223 with 10 homers and 30 runs batted in 60 games for Memphis.
He'll wear No. 68.
Shildt said Wieters had a mild calf strain and there was no timetable for his return.
"It actually is good (news) under the realm of how it could be," Shildt said. "Nothing showed up too much on the imaging. He's got a mild calf strain, which is going to require some time. He'll be back, we're just making sure, we're bringing Joe Hudson up, because we can, to cover our bets."
To make space for Hudson on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals moved Lane Thomas (right wrist fracture) to the 60-day injured list, which effectively confirms the end to his season.
In addition to Martinez, Knizner and Hudson, the Cardinals activated Rangel Ravelo, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Mike Mayers.
LINEUP
The Cardinals lineup:
1. Edman 2b
2. Carpenter 3b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. J. Martinez rf
6. Molina c
7. Bader cf
8. Munoz ss
9. Mikolas p