Joe Hudson was standing near his cubicle in the Cardinals clubhouse, though you wouldn't know it if he wasn't there. His is the only stall that doesn't have his nameplate above it.
“They didn't expect me, I'm sure,” he said.
Hudson is the unlikely September callup for the Cardinals, the backup catcher at Memphis who wasn't expecting to be in St. Louis right now but who was brought up when Matt Wieters got hurt and the Cardinals wanted to have three catchers on the roster.
“The last week or so of the Triple A season, I was kind of preparing myself for the offseason,” Hudson said. “I was getting ready for that mentally. My wife and I were moving into our new apartment in Tampa, so I was kind of turning the page to go in to that chapter of my offseason. Then we have to flip the switch pretty quickly, because not only are you going up to the big leagues but you're going up to a team that's contending with their eyes set on the World Series. It's not just you're up here and we're going to throw you in to the fire and see if you float or not. This is a contending team and this stuff matters.
“Our manager told me I was coming up and I honestly didn't believe him. I even asked, What team am I going up to? He didn't think it was really funny though.”
Hudson isn't entirely new to this. He played in eight games with the Angels last September, hitting .167. This year, he hit .223 in Memphis with 10 home runs this season.
“My year in Triple A was a little inconsistent,” Hudson said. “I know at times I played really well and at times I played terribly to be honest. There was a lot of good that came out of it. My numbers don't suggest the type of year I actually had. Under the surface of the numbers I had a pretty productive year and did a lot of good things. I always handled my business behind the plate and I think that's what they value here. You have a guy that can come into a game and call a game and handle a staff and that's my role and I think I did a good job of that this year.”
Hudson had to cancel on some weddings he had planned to attend – “They understand,” he said – and is turning this month into a catching clinic. He sits on the bench with Wieters and talks about what's going on and what to do. Game action figures to be spotty. On Thursday, when the Cardinals wanted to give Yadier Molina a break late in the game, it was Andrew Knizner that came in.”
“I definitely want to continue my development as a player,” he said. “I'm not here just to accept my role and just sit back and just learn. I'm here to get better as well and develop and learn from one of the best and that's Yadi. And Wieters as well. He's been great on the bench so far. I've been talking his ear off. But I'm ready when called upon, whenever that is. If it's one at-bat in the next month, I'll be ready. If it's to catch an inning to help a pitcher through an inning, I'm there, I'm ready to go.”