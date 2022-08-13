Jordan Montgomery has made a good first--and second--impression for Cardinals

To say Jordan Montgomery has burst upon the Cardinals’ scene would be something of an understatement. But, before the left-hander acquired from the Yankees had reeled off 11 consecutive scoreless innings in his first two starts, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt admitted he had known little about the 6-foot-6 Montgomery.

“It’s been good,” said Goldschmidt. “ I think that’s all I’ve ever seen him pitch (other than highlight videos). “Literally, when he started against the Yankees (on Saturday), I was asking the first-base coach what pitches he had.

“But, man, he’s done great for us.”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado didn’t have much more knowledge of Goldschmidt other than to surmise, “If you’re in the Yankees’ rotation, you’re probably pretty good. So I knew he was solid. It’s been a lot of fun to play defense behind him.”

Montgomery said he enjoyed having that support in the field. “The defense has made it easy for me to do that—being able to throw to contact and knowing they’re going to be able to make a great play,” said Montgomery.

“But I definitely wanted to make a couple of good impressions and help us win.”

Counting Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton, who came with Quintana from Pittsburgh, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, “We got the right guys.”

Montgomery and left-hander Quintana, have allowed just three runs, all by Quintana, in 23 innings for an earned run average of 1.17. The Cardinals have won all four of those starts, including Friday night's 3-1 win over Milwaukee at a sold-out Busch Stadium.

Montgomery fanned a season-high-tying eight hitters, riding catcher Yadier Molina’s suggestion to throw more fastballs.

“My glove-side ‘heater,’I really haven’t used my whole career,” said Montgomery. “Him calling it and me using it so often has given me some confidence.”

Marmol said, “Any time Yadi’s behind the plate, he adds a lot to who’s on that bump. The way he used ‘Monty’s’ fastball today was just impressive. He attacked with it, Twelve outs with the fastball, which opened up the changeup. He used 20 of (the changeups). Of the 10 times they swung at it, they missed it seven, so it’s an effective pitch.”

In extricating himself from a two-on, first-and-third spot in the fifth, Montgomery, who has held left-handed hitters to a .189 average this year, fanned Christian Yelich on a fastball and then Willy Adames on the changeup.

When the trade was made with the Yankees, Montgomery was stunned. But longtime Cardinal Matt Carpenter, a recent signee by the Yankees, told Montgomery the Cardinals were “great people.

“Coming in and having them reach their arms out, making sure I feel welcome, is great,” Montgomery said. “They’ve made it easy for me to fit in. This clubhouse is great.

“The Cardinals brought me over to face good teams. And I’m ready for it.”

Marmol said, “He’s a guy you can tell has been there before on a big stage. “He’s under control. No panic.”

But Montgomery argued, “I wouldn’t say it’s less of a stage.”

In his first start, Montgomery had to come out after five innings when he had some leg cramps. He said, however, he had been properly hydrated.

“It was a doozy of a week,” he said. “I was out of my routine. You all don’t see everything that went down. It’s not an easy task.”

But he is in a routine now and his fiancée has found the couple an apartment which Montgomery planned to move into Friday night.

All is good here—and Montgomery has discovered it doesn’t pay to shake off Molina.

Montgomery said he had shaken Molina off once and Victor Caratini had blooped a single to left on an 0-2 changeup in the third. It was then that Montgomery decided, “I’m with you (Molina) the rest of the night.”

Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the first and Arenado hit his in the sixth. The Cardinals are 6-1 when both homer—the only loss was Thursday in Colorado. Goldschmidt has 28 home runs for the season and Arenado 25.

Closer Ryan elsley, who threw 22 pitches out of 29 strikes to gain his 12th save, including fanning dangerous Rowdy Tellez at 102 miles an hour in the eighth, won’t be available for Saturday night’s game. Marmol said he didn’t care.

“We won that ball game,” said Marmol. “We’ll figure out tomorrow.”

Marmol noted that Tellez had had a good at-bat against Giovanny Gallegos the last time the teams played in Milwaukee, so he decided to go directly to Helsley rather than have Gallegos set up.

“Is (Helsley) going to be available tomorrow? Probably not,” said Marmol. “But you secure that game.”

Arenado took a step back before the All-Star break to let his ailing back rest.

“It was a good decision,” said Arenado. “It doesn’t hurt to bend over, so that’s a big deal.”

Arenado said the training staff and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak advised him not to go to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, which was near his home.

“It was the right call,” said Arenado, who has six homers in his past 10 games, all of which he has hit safely in. He has homered in the past three games and in four of the past five.

“I want to go to All-Star Games,” he said. “Not going is not a good feeling but they made me feel comfortable about it.”

Arenado also said his decision not to be vaccinated for the coronavirus kept him and his troublesome back off the turf in Toronto for two days in late July, even though the turf wasn’t the reason he didn’t go.

Arenado’s homer provided some insurance. It came off a changeup and left-hander Eric Lauer, who threw it, said, “It might have been the worst pitch I’ve thrown in my life.”

Fifty games remain for the Cardinals, who are 1 ½ games ahead of the Brewers, who have 51 games remaining. So we’re not talking playoffs just yet.

Arenado said the next important game is the one on Saturday but in the big picture he said, “The first step for me is ‘let’s win that division and then make our way there.’

“I haven’t been in the playoffs very long (never on a division winner) and I also haven’t played great every time I’ve been in the playoffs. So that’s another motivation.”

The Cardinals have won their past nine home games—two before the break and seven afterward.

If anything rivalling that trend would continue, Arenado might be on a division winner for the first time in his 10-year career and in his two seasons with the Cardinals.

He has the last say on how long that career will last with the Cardinals as he has one more opt-out on his contract, which then would keep him here through 2027.

“I haven’t thought about it,” said Arenado. “But I do love it here.”

Jordan Montgomery seems to be feeling that same vibe.