Kim (back stiffness) joins Mikolas in Cardinals' pitching drydock

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals’ projected five-man rotation has shrunk to three with the news that lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim’s back stiffened three days ago, near the end of a bullpen session while he was preparing for what would have been his start Saturday night here against the Miami Marlins.

Daniel Ponce de Leon received that start instead and while manager Mike Shildt didn’t think that Kim would be out a long time, he said that the Korean might not be able to make his start the first weekend of the season in Cincinnati.

“He has responded well to treatment,” said Shildt, “but this is a setback to his throwing. I won’t put a time line on when he’s going to be able to throw. We don’t think this is a huge setback but, nonetheless, a setback. The back’s loosened up so it’s nothing concerning from a long-term situation.

“It’s possible that he may not make that first start. We’re not going to push it just to push it. We do have other candidates.”

Kim, who had been unimpressive in his first two starts after a dazzling rookie season for the Cardinals, joins righthander Miles Mikolas (right shoulder soreness) in drydock.