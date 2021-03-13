Kim (back stiffness) joins Mikolas in Cardinals' pitching drydock

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals’ projected five-man rotation has shrunk to three with the news that lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim’s back stiffened three days ago, near the end of a bullpen session while he was preparing for what would have been his start Saturday night here against the Miami Marlins.
Daniel Ponce de Leon received that start instead and while manager Mike Shildt didn’t think that Kim would be out a long time, he said that the Korean might not be able to make his start the first weekend of the season in Cincinnati.
“He has responded well to treatment,” said Shildt, “but this is a setback to his throwing. I won’t put a time line on when he’s going to be able to throw. We don’t think this is a huge setback but, nonetheless, a setback. The back’s loosened up so it’s nothing concerning from a long-term situation.
“It’s possible that he may not make that first start. We’re not going to push it just to push it. We do have other candidates.”
Kim, who had been unimpressive in his first two starts after a dazzling rookie season for the Cardinals, joins righthander Miles Mikolas (right shoulder soreness) in drydock.
John Gant already is filling for Mikolas and Ponce de Leon, who has started for the Cardinals in each of his two previous seasons, has the edge on replacing Kim although Shildt said that Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford will continue to get looks as potential starting candidates before camp ends.
Young lefthanders Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson, who also are being conditioned as starters, will follow Ponce de Leon on Saturday after the latter is targeted for four innings.
“We are working from a resource of depth that is being tested a little early on,” Shildt said.
Hicks to make debut on Sunday
Shildt said that reliever Jordan Hicks will make his first varsity game appearance of the spring on Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Florida, against the New York Mets. Hicks, who will have one inning in the game, hasn’t pitched since June, 2019, when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
In Saturday’s game, Ponce de Leon, who had given up four hits and a run over four innings while striking out six in two previous outings this spring, both against the Marlins, was to face a Miami lineup whose top five batters were all hitting .400.
Cardinals sign 24 pre-arbitration players
The Cardinals have agreed to terms with all 24 of their pre-arbitration players (0 to 3 years service). They are pitchers Génesis Cabrera, Seth Elledge, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Oviedo, Ponce de Leon, Johan Quezada, Angel Rondón, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley and Woodford; catchers Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner and Ali Sánchez; infielders Tommy Edman, John Nogowski and Edmundo Sosa, and outfielders Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt dhHe
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Justin Williams rf
6. Austin Dean lf
7. Andrew Knizner c
8. Lane Thomas cf
9. John Nogowski 1b
RH Daniel Ponce de Leon p
Miami lineup
1. Starling Marte cf
2. Corey Dickerson lf
3. Jesus Aguilar 1b
4. Garrett Cooper rf
5. Brian Anderson 3b
6. Adam Duvall dh
7. Isan Diaz 2b
8. Miguel Rojas ss
9. Jorge Alfaro c
RH Elieser Hernandez p