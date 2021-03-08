Kim better but still off form as Cardinals, Marlins play to 7-7 tie

JUPITER, Fla.— Kwang Hyun Kim was lifted from an inning again Monday, as he was in the first two innings of his first Cardinals start this spring. The Miami Marlins scored four runs in the inning, two coming on a double off reliever Junior Fernandez.
But Kim returned for a scoreless second and got another out in the third before coming out of the game. His velocity, lacking last week, crept over 90 mph several times although his location wasn’t quite what he wanted.
Kim’s first inning was the start to a wild frame and a wild game. The Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, who knocked in three runs with a homer on Sunday, knocked in three more with a bases-loaded double in the bottom of the first.
Young Delvin Perez tripled in two runs to highlight a four-run fifth for the Cardinals, who took a lead at 7-5 before the Marlins caught up in the sixth. And there the scoring ended, tied after nine innings, for the Cardinals' third deadlocked Grapefruit League game out of seven. They have won two and lost two of he other four.
Miller rusty in debut
Veteran lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller walked two hitters, allowed a stolen base and threw a wild pitch in the two-run Miami sixth. Fellow bullpenners Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley each had a scoreless inning. Helsley had to survive a leadoff walk in the ninth and then a wild pickoff throw that put the go-ahead run at third with nobody out.
Helsley fielded a tapper to his left and tagged out the hitter and then got a short fly to right field, with no tag by the runner. He ended the threat with a fly out to center.
Carpenter sits at 0 for 11
Matt Carpenter, nothing for 11 with several balls hit hard but with six strikeouts, will not be starting. Manager Mike Shildt, however, professes not to be concerned and said that much of Carpenter’s energy might be channeled into re-learning how to play second base.
“I think Carp knows what he needs and how he needs to do it. He’s got 13 plate appearances.," said Shildt.
A couple or three of those could have been hits. Shildt said, “It’s not on my radar that Carp needs to be rewarded at the moment. But you always want to see the reward for your efforts.”
Monday's lineup features the twist of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong moving up a spot from where each might be expected to hit. After Tommy Edman leads off, Goldschmidt will bat second, Arenado third and DeJong fourth, with Dylan Carlson fifth.
After six games, the Cardinals’ defense, for the most part, has been exemplary. “Our players are equally focused on their defense and their base running as they are any other aspects of their game,” Shildt said.
“It shows up. You’re good at what you work at. You’re good at what’s important to you.”
After Monday’s road game, the Cardinals will be on the road against the New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Tuesday with Carlos Martinez starting and on Wednesday at West Palm Beach with Jack Flaherty working before the club has no Grapefruit League game scheduled on Thursday.
Also to pitch Monday for the Cardinals are Daniel Ponce de Leon, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Dylan Carlson rf
6. Tyler O’Neill dh
7. Andrew Knizner c
8. Lane Thomas cf
9. Justin Williams lf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
Miami lineup
1. Starling Marte cf
2. Corey Dickerson lf
3. Jesus Aguilar 1b