Cardinals crack late, spoil Kim's gem and lose Game 1, 2-1, to Brewers in extra innings

MILWAUKEE — By the time he ran his own personal scoreless inning streak to 24 innings, Kwang Hyun Kim had also helped keep the Milwaukee Brewers searching, groping, seeking a run of any type for the first time in 21 innings.
With baseball's extra-inning booster, they got two in the eighth.
That was enough to upend the Cardinals, take Game 1, and spoil the lefty's brilliant return to the rotation.
Keston Hiura's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the eighth inning brought up Avisail Garcia to send the Brewers to a 2-1 victory in the first half of a doubleheader Monday night at Miller Park. The sacrifice fly came off lefty Austin Gomber -- an appearance that seems ready to assure Johan Oviedo's start Wednesday -- but the bigger hit was a double to dead center field by Ryan Braun that erased the Cardinals' lead and put the walk-off win in motion.
The two teams were scoreless through the regulation seven innings of Game 1.
Tommy Edman struck with a single to score pinch-runner Tyler O'Neill and give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Kim was in command for the seven innings he pitched. He held the Brewers to three hits and he struck out six, and he got 21 outs on 87 pitches. Without John Gant (groin) or Giovanny Gallegos (groin), the Cardinals went to Ryan Helsley to close the game. Braun tagged Helsley for the game-tying double, and that prompted the machinations that brought Gomber into the game.
Game 2 is set to start around 7:30 p.m. STL time.
The lineups will appear here when available.
***
Kim carries scoreless tie into extra innings against fuming, frustrated Brew Crew
The groundball up the middle was probably a foot or so away from ending a frustrating stretch of baseball for the Brew Crew.
Kolten Wong did his part to prolong it.
With a ball bounding up the middle for a chance to bring home the first run of the game, Wong backhanded the ball, flipped to Paul DeJong on his way to second base, and got the forceout to end the sixth inning. Luis Urias slammed his helmet as he arrived at first base and the Cardinals trotted off the field, the scoreless tie intact. Milwaukee has gone 20 innings without scoring a run. They've scored three total since Thursday.
Kwang Hyun Kim, back on the mound and back from illness, has kept the Brewers frustrated.
The lefty has held Milwaukee to three hits and he's struck out five through six scoreless innings. He retired the Brewers in order in the seventh to send the 0-0 game into extra innings, where a runner will start every half inning at second base.
Kim has been as efficient as his line has been spotless. It took him 50 pitches to get 11 outs, and he worked through the fifth inning on eight pitches. That included the three he slipped by catcher Omar Narvaez for a called strike-3 strikeout.
Kim has thrown 81 pitches as he heads into the seventh inning still holding onto a 0-0 tie.
***
Lefty Kim returns from health scare to start showdown with Brew Crew in Milwaukee
Less than 12 days after he was taken to a Chicago emergency room because of severe abdominal pain, Kwang Hyun Kim returns healthy and ready to join the Cardinals roster and the Cardinals rotation.
The team couldn't have asked for better timing.
Kim will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday at Miller Park, and he'll get the first game of a series that pits the second-place Cardinals against the third-place Brewers for five games in around 50 hours. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been added to the roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader, and the Cardinals plan to have him start Game 2.
To make room on the active roster, the Cardinals made a move that was notable for who didn't come off the roster.
John Gant, who left Sunday's game with a sore groin, remained active for the roster as of Monday afternoon. He received treatment at the ballpark and will likely miss at least two days. The Cardinals said this is a soreness he dealt with earlier this season, had three hands-off day and was able to return within that time.
Austin Dean, who left Sunday's game with a sore elbow, was moved to the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a strain.
Dean's departure from the roster opens up left field for the team, and they will station Rangel Ravelo there for Game 1. The ever-shifting Cardinals outfield will be, left to right, Ravelo, Harrison Bader, and Tommy Edman.
The Cardinals have the following players on the taxi squad for Milwaukee and this three-city trip: OF Justin Williams, RHP Junior Fernandez, C Andrew Knizner, and INF Max Schrock.
Some other notes from before Game 1:
• Johan Oviedo's test for the coronavirus from Sunday returned negative, and he continues to be asymptomatic. If he gets another clean test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he's expected to join the team in Milwaukee on Wednesday and be part of the doubleheader plan that day.
• Cardinals are going to close their alternate-site this camp this weekend.
• The Cardinals are staying in the same hotel where they quarantined for six days earlier this season. They were allowed to leave their rooms today, get breakfast, do some normal things. Within protocols. But no mattress bullpens.
When he's pitched, Kim has been difficult for teams seeing him for a first or second time. The lefty has an athletic, fluid delivery, but it comes with some natural whip and deception that gives his fastball the feel of greater velocity. He plays off of that with his above average slider, which he manipulates at a variety of speeds.
Kim was diagnosed with a renal infarction — or, a blockage of blood flow to the kidney. He had a stroke almost a decade ago as well.
The concern for Kim and the Cardinals was the medication that he took was a blood thinner. He was unable to be around the team and take part in normal activities out of fear of bruising or any cuts. He had to get medical clearance for that possibility before being able to return to a game.
This is the Cardinals lineup that will back him:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Ravelo, LF
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. Molina, C
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Kim, LHP (2-0, 1 save, 0.82 ERA)
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Josh Lindblom (1-3, 6.06 ERA) in Game 1, and they'll have a familiar face at cleanup vs. the Cardinals. The lineup:
1. Garcia, CF
2. Yelich, DH
3. Braun, RF
4. Gyorko, 1B
5. Hiura, 2B
6. Arcia, SS
7. Urias, 3B
8. Narvaez, C
9. Taylor, LF
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage between bites of Rocky Rococo pizza from Miller Park.
