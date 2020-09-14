Cardinals crack late, spoil Kim's gem and lose Game 1, 2-1, to Brewers in extra innings

Austin Dean, who left Sunday's game with a sore elbow, was moved to the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a strain.

Dean's departure from the roster opens up left field for the team, and they will station Rangel Ravelo there for Game 1. The ever-shifting Cardinals outfield will be, left to right, Ravelo, Harrison Bader, and Tommy Edman.

The Cardinals have the following players on the taxi squad for Milwaukee and this three-city trip: OF Justin Williams, RHP Junior Fernandez, C Andrew Knizner, and INF Max Schrock.

Some other notes from before Game 1:

• Johan Oviedo's test for the coronavirus from Sunday returned negative, and he continues to be asymptomatic. If he gets another clean test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he's expected to join the team in Milwaukee on Wednesday and be part of the doubleheader plan that day.

• Cardinals are going to close their alternate-site this camp this weekend.

• The Cardinals are staying in the same hotel where they quarantined for six days earlier this season. They were allowed to leave their rooms today, get breakfast, do some normal things. Within protocols. But no mattress bullpens.