Kim hospitalized with kidney ailment, placed on IL, tossing Cardinals rotation into uncertainty

CHICAGO — A day before one of the Cardinals' most reliable pitchers, regardless of role, was scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs, an injury has cast his next start and the team's rotation into the unknown.

The Cardinals placed Kwang Hyun Kim on the injured list before Saturday's doubleheader.

On Friday morning, Kim experienced acute abdominal pain on his right side and was sent immediately to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with a kidney ailment and remained through Saturday afternoon. The specific diagnosis was renal infarction, the Cardinals said.

Kim was released from the hospital shortly before 3 p.m. Chicago time, according to the Cardinals. He will return to St. Louis on Sunday. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said Kim is feeling better Saturday.

Kim was scheduled to start Sunday's night game at Wrigley Field, and that was going to allow the Cardinals to stack starters Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson for Saturday's doubleheader. Kim's absence will force a rewrite of the rotation.

Hudson will start Sunday's game.

The Cardinals will have a bullpen day for Game 2 on Saturday.

Here are the Game 1 lineups: