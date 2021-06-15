Kim is back, will start against Marlins on Tuesday

Kwang Hyun Kim is off the injured list and back on the mound for the Cardinals, starting their Tuesday night game against the Marlins at Busch Stadium.
Angel Rondon has been optioned to Memphis to open up a roster spot.
This will be Kim's first appearance since he hurt his back on June 4.
The Cardinals lineup against the Marlins:
1. Edman rf
2. Carlson cf
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Arenado 3b
5. O'Neill lf
6. Molina C
7. Sosa 2b
8. DeJong ss
9. Kim p
Other things:
Tyler O'Neill has reached safely in 20 consecutive games, going back to May 14, the second longest active streak behind Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., who is at 22, and the longest by a Cardinal since Paul Goldschmidt had a 23-game streak from July 29 to Sept. 1 last year.
Yadier Molina leads catchers in double plays with six and caught-stealing percentage at 50 percent (9 of 18).
Molina is two hits away from 2,048 which would tie him with Johnny Bench for eighth all-time among catchers in MLS history. He's two career doubles shy of tying Jason Kendall for sixth among catchers.
Tommy Edman played his 100th game at Busch Stadium on Monday and got his 115th hit. That's fifth among Cardinals at Busch III, behind Albert Pujols (122), David Eckstein (119), Matt Holliday (118) and Stephen Piscotty (117). His .308 average a Busch is sixth among Cardinals in their first 100 games at Busch, behind Pujols, Matt Carpenter , Holliday, David Freese and Piscotty.
Alex Reyes has completed the first 19 save opportunities of his career, third all-time behind LaTroy Hawkins (23) and Tippy Martinez (22).
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball is cracking down on the sticky substances that pitchers need to get better grips, and more spin, on the baseball. BenFred has some thoughts on the matter.