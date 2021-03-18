Kim making progress but Ponce de Leon has the starting spot — so far

JUPITER, Fla. — Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, slowed by a balky back, threw a side session on Wednesday, manager Mike Shildt said Thursday, and, if Kim recovers well, the Korean is on target for an outing facing hitters in a simulated-game-type setting or even batting practice.

Whether that translates to Kim being ready for his turn in April still is uncertain, Shildt said, and, to that end, righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, facing the Miami Marlins for the fourth consecutive time, was preparing to throw 75 to 80 pitches as the Cardinals' starter here Thursday night.

Ponce de Leon, who pitched well against Miami this past Saturday, working into the fifth inning, will have Yadier Molina as his catcher and the regular infield will be behind him but the outfield is comprised of those wrestling for varsity spots--Justin Williams, Austin Dean and Lane Thomas.

Alex Reyes is among the relievers on hand for the game and it will be interesting to see if Reyes pitches the ninth inning.

Shildt excited that fans are coming back

From the 1,400 or so fans here every game in Florida to the 15,000 or so the Cardinals are hoping to have in the early part of the season at Busch stadium, Shildt said it was "refreshing" to have the crowds back.