Kim rallies after rocky beginning as Cards lose for first time at home this spring

JUPITER, Fla.--After a rocky start in which Kwang Hyun Kim surrendered back-to-back triples to the first two Miami hitters he faced in the fourth inning--both scored--Saturday night, the Cardinals lefthander had a much better showing in his second inning of work, allowing just a single in the Cardinals' 6-4 exhibition loss to the Miami Marlins.
Kim's performance was watched about as closely as anything as the Cardinals suffered their first home exhibition defeat of the spring. Kim threw 21 strikes out of 35 pitches in his first game competition since March 8, which was just before his back tightened in a bullpen session.
Having given up 10 hits and eight runs in three innings in his first two outings, Kim admitted, "I tried to put more power" behind his pitches while throwing his bullpen and consequently hurt his back. He won't be on the roster when the season starts, instead remaining here while the team goes to Cincinnati although Kim said he would join the club in Miami, where he may pitch in a simulated game situation.
The Cardinals had sported a 7-0-3 record as the home team at Roger Dean Stadium, before Saturday and they had a chance to be the first unbeaten major league team in spring training home games dating to 1993, according to research done by the Elias Sports Bureau and Major League Baseball.
The 2009 Milwaukee Brewers have had the best home spring record in that time, going 13-1-2 in 2009. The 2017 Cardinals were among the best at 12-2-2 in that 28-season time frame.
The Cardinals put out what could be their lineup next Thursday in Cincinnati behind announced first-game starter Jack Flaherty.
Cornerstone sluggers Paul Goldschmidt (home run) and Nolan Arenado (double) hit for extra bases in the same game for the first time this spring. Goldschmidt homered off a 97 mph Sandy Alcantara fastball in the first and Arenado doubled and scored in the fourth. Both also singled in the ninth when Tyler O'Neill singled for the second time and drove in his second run.
The Cardinals had 15 hits for the night.
Flaherty, whose fastball touched 97 mph, fanned four in three innings which took him 55 pitches because of some defensive mistakes behind him.
Relievers Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Kodi Whitley all worked an inning a day after all had thrown side sessions as manager Mike Shildt tried to have them emulate pitching on back-to-back days as they will have to do in the regular season. Cabrera allowed a run and Reyes and Whitley had scoreless outings although lefthander Zach Thompson was tagged for two runs in the eighth.
Whitley, who probably has made the club, hasn't been scored on in six outings covering 5 1/3 innings this spring.
Shildt suggested that 26-man roster decisions have been made but said they would not be announced on Saturday. Shildt did say, however, that he had told both Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant that they would be in the rotation at the start of the season and would start games in Miami on April 5-6, respectively.
While the Cardinals started Saturday unbeaten in home games, they have won only one other game this spring, when they were the visiting team here against the Marlins. The Cardinals have not won in Port St. Lucie, Florida, or West Palm Beach, Florida, the only other places they have played this spring and are 8-9-5 overall.
Shildt offers condolences to Bell family
Shildt offered condolences to the family of Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer. Shildt had known Bell from the days when Shildt was managing in the Arizona Fall League and Bell was the farm director for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Quality human being and great baseball man," said Shildt.
Bell was the brother of Cincinnati manager David Bell, son of former big-league star and manager Buddy Bell and grandson of major-league outfielder Gus Bell.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O'Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson cf