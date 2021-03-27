Kim rallies after rocky beginning as Cards lose for first time at home this spring

JUPITER, Fla.--After a rocky start in which Kwang Hyun Kim surrendered back-to-back triples to the first two Miami hitters he faced in the fourth inning--both scored--Saturday night, the Cardinals lefthander had a much better showing in his second inning of work, allowing just a single in the Cardinals' 6-4 exhibition loss to the Miami Marlins.

Kim's performance was watched about as closely as anything as the Cardinals suffered their first home exhibition defeat of the spring. Kim threw 21 strikes out of 35 pitches in his first game competition since March 8, which was just before his back tightened in a bullpen session.

Having given up 10 hits and eight runs in three innings in his first two outings, Kim admitted, "I tried to put more power" behind his pitches while throwing his bullpen and consequently hurt his back. He won't be on the roster when the season starts, instead remaining here while the team goes to Cincinnati although Kim said he would join the club in Miami, where he may pitch in a simulated game situation.

The Cardinals had sported a 7-0-3 record as the home team at Roger Dean Stadium, before Saturday and they had a chance to be the first unbeaten major league team in spring training home games dating to 1993, according to research done by the Elias Sports Bureau and Major League Baseball.