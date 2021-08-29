Kim returns to rotation as Cardinals seek three of four from Pirates

PITTSBURGH — When Kwang Hyun Kim came off the injured list, manager Mike Shildt made it fairly clear that Kim would be returning as a reliever unless something happened. Well, it did.

Jack Flaherty hurt his shoulder.

And so Kim, after 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday, will start the finale Sunday of a four-game set here with the Pittsburgh Pirates that will conclude a marathon of meetings between the two clubs this month. This will be the 10th clash for the Pirates and Cardinals this month, with the Cardinals having won six of the first nine.

The two teams don’t play any more this season but the Cincinnati Reds, whom the Cardinals are trying to track down for a wild-card berth, have nine games remaining with last-place Pittsburgh in September. But, first, the Cardinals and Reds will open a key three-game series Monday night in Cincinnati.

Those two teams will play another three-game series in St. Louis from Sept. 10-12 and the Cardinals would seem to have to win four of the six games.

Shildt, his team having won the previous two games after blowing the first game on Thursday, is taking no chances. For the third day in succession, his position-player lineup remains the same.