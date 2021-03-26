Kim to relieve Flaherty on Saturday but Cards LH won't open season in bullpen

JUPITER, Fla. — Kwang Hyun Kim, one of the Cardinals’ five projected starters, will return to Grapefruit League competition Saturday night for the first time since March 9. But Kim, whose progress in camp was halted by a bout with back tightness, will be brought back against the Miami Marlins as a reliever who will pitch two or three innings.

For his first two spring starts, Kim has worked only three innings, giving up 10 hits and eight runs (seven earned) while walking three.

Manager Mike Shildt said Friday that opening day starter Jack Flaherty would have his final tuneup Saturday, working about four innings or 60 to 65 pitches, before Kim enters. But, asked about Kim possibly opening the season in the bullpen, Shildt said that was not in the cards.

“You could consider it, but I don’t know that’s a path you want to take,” Shildt said. “He has missed some somewhat significant time in spring training. If it was a little later in the season, maybe we would consider something along those lines but I don’t think that’s a path we’re going to go down right now.

“We’re going to get him structured—built up appropriately—and get him ready for what’s going to be a long season, so we want to make sure he gets off on the right footing.”