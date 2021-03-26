Kim to relieve Flaherty on Saturday but Cards LH won't open season in bullpen

JUPITER, Fla. — Kwang Hyun Kim, one of the Cardinals’ five projected starters, will return to Grapefruit League competition Saturday night for the first time since March 9. But Kim, whose progress in camp was halted by a bout with back tightness, will be brought back against the Miami Marlins as a reliever who will pitch two or three innings.
For his first two spring starts, Kim has worked only three innings, giving up 10 hits and eight runs (seven earned) while walking three.
Manager Mike Shildt said Friday that opening day starter Jack Flaherty would have his final tuneup Saturday, working about four innings or 60 to 65 pitches, before Kim enters. But, asked about Kim possibly opening the season in the bullpen, Shildt said that was not in the cards.
“You could consider it, but I don’t know that’s a path you want to take,” Shildt said. “He has missed some somewhat significant time in spring training. If it was a little later in the season, maybe we would consider something along those lines but I don’t think that’s a path we’re going to go down right now.
“We’re going to get him structured—built up appropriately—and get him ready for what’s going to be a long season, so we want to make sure he gets off on the right footing.”
The Cardinals went through a light workout Friday on a day without a game. The hitters had a more optional day, with several pitchers throwing side sessions.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, recovering from a shoulder problem after having forearm flexor tendon surgery last season, played catch at 120 feet. He is not ready to face hitters yet.
Oviedo goes out, is groomed to start
After Thursday’s game in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Cardinals announced some roster trims, including optioning promising righthander Johan Oviedo, who made five starts last season but pitched just two innings in one “A” game this spring, striking out three Washington Nationals.
Oviedo did most of his work largely on the back fields, pitching in “B” games. “Oviedo had a very, very good camp,” said Shildt. “We’ve got plans for him at some point.”
Oviedo was sent out so that he could be groomed to come up as a starter if a need arises. An early need could mean that Oviedo could even face the Nationals, New York Mets or Miami Marlins, all of whom the Cardinals will see in the first five weeks of the regular season. For the most part, those teams, the only ones in the National League that the Cardinals play down here, haven’t seen him.
Shildt has the 'talk' with pitchers
Shildt spent part of the workout time talking to his pitchers about Major League Baseball's plan to try to crack down on foreign substances applied to baseballs by pitchers.