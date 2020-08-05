Kim to replace Martinez in Cardinals' rotation

Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim will take the spot of Carlos Martinez, who is on the injured list, in the Cardinals’ rotation and Kim will make his first big-league start next Monday here against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday afternoon after a brief workout upon the team’s return from Milwaukee.

“Clearly we’re short another guy,” said Shildt, who had looked at Kim as a potential starter in both spring and summer camps before naming him his closer. Righthander Miles Mikolas last week had been ruled out for the season after having a torn flexor tendon that required surgery and Shildt said he “really didn’t want to transition to it when Miles went.

“But we have another opportunity in the starting rotation and (can) take advantage of the pause we’ve had and get him back into the rotation and be able to help stabilize it,” said Shildt.

Daniel Ponce de Leon started the Cardinals’ fifth game of the season as Mikolas’ replacement and will start the fifth game of their return to action, too, against Pittsburgh. The closer role, Shildt said, will be split among righthanders Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos and lefthanders Tyler Webb and Andrew Miller.

