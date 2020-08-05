Kim to replace Martinez in Cardinals' rotation

Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim will take the spot of Carlos Martinez, who is on the injured list, in the Cardinals’ rotation and Kim will make his first big-league start next Monday here against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday afternoon after a brief workout upon the team’s return from Milwaukee.
“Clearly we’re short another guy,” said Shildt, who had looked at Kim as a potential starter in both spring and summer camps before naming him his closer. Righthander Miles Mikolas last week had been ruled out for the season after having a torn flexor tendon that required surgery and Shildt said he “really didn’t want to transition to it when Miles went.
“But we have another opportunity in the starting rotation and (can) take advantage of the pause we’ve had and get him back into the rotation and be able to help stabilize it,” said Shildt.
Daniel Ponce de Leon started the Cardinals’ fifth game of the season as Mikolas’ replacement and will start the fifth game of their return to action, too, against Pittsburgh. The closer role, Shildt said, will be split among righthanders Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos and lefthanders Tyler Webb and Andrew Miller.
Cardinals bring up Reyes but not Carlson
The Cardinals, trying to fill from their coronavirus heavy injured list, summoned four players on Wednesday from their alternate training site in Springfield but none of them was named Dylan Carlson, their prized outfield prospect.
Righthander Alex Reyes and lefthander Genesis Cabrera were recalled from the minors and the club purchased the contracts of infielder Max Schrock and righthander Roel Ramirez.
Schrock had been traveling as a member of the taxi squad but Ramirez joined the club for the first time. Schrock will be the No. 3 shortstop behind Tommy Edman and Brad Miller, with Paul DeJong sidelined by a positive coronavirus test.
Besides losing catcher Yadier Molina to the injured list, the Cardinals were hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the pitching and the infield departments, lessening, apparently, the need for Carlson.
Additionally, the Cardinals played infielder Rangel Ravelo on the injured list, Ravelo having tested positive for the coronavirus. And catcher Jose Godoy will be added to the Cardinals’ taxi squad.
Injured infielder Miller (bruised heel) was taken off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.
Cabrera and Ramirez will replaced injured list pitchers Martinez, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley on what will be a 28-man roster when play for the Cardinals resumes on Friday here against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago will come here after playing two games in Kansas City.
