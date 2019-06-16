NEW YORK — At the start of the eighth inning, the Cardinals had a grand total of one hit in the game and yet had spun such little yarn into three runs for a 3-3 tie.
After all, they did their best work late in this series.
Paul DeJong, who the Cardinals' games notes nicknamed "Mr. Met," hit a solo home runs to break the tie and send the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory at Citi Field on Sunday. The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the seventh inning or later during the four games in Queens, and 10 of those runs came in the eighth or later.
DeJong hit a home run in three of the four games on this series, and he has five homers in his past four games at the Citi Field. Against the Mets he's hit nine homers in 20 games, and at Citi Field he has six homers in 46 at-bats.
The only hit the Cardinals had before the eighth inning was Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer in the first inning.
DeJong drew a walk ahead of Goldschmidt and then scored on the 422-foot shot to left field. In the fourth inning the Cardinals added their third run of the game when Goldschmidt walked, got to second after another walk, went to third on a fielder's choice that had to be challenged, and then scored on a double play. The Cardinals concocted the entire rally without the benefit of a hit.
The Mets, meanwhile, riddled starter Dakota Hudson with eight hits through six innings. Hudson threw his seventh consecutive quality start by holding the Mets to three runs despite allowing 11 baserunners. Hudson got double plays in the fourth and fifth inning to keep those innings clean. The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the third inning when back-to-back singles scored runs, and then the inning ended when Juan Lagares attempted to take second as the go-ahead run scored.
Carlos Martinez closed out the game with two shutout innings for the save.
The Cardinals conclude their 10-game road trip 5-5, and they won their final two series of the journey, in Miami and then in Flushing Meadows.
***
With a win, Cardinals can finish road trip back where they started
Ten days, nine games, and two cities ago the Cardinals began their season-long road trip with a visit to Wrigley Field and a chance to build off a successful home series against the Cubs and assert themselves as a team gaining distance from .500.
They did not.
Swept the Cubs, the Cardinals had to salvage the road trip and potholes here and in Miami have assured that it won't be a winning trip. It can, however, be something other than a wasted trip.
To finish the road trip at 5-5 and win a second consecutive road series, the Cardinals turn to Dakota Hudson, the first-year starter who has been their best starter since May Day. Hudson pitched a career-best seven innings in a win this past week at Miami, and he'll draw the final start of the regular season against the Mets for the Cardinals. A win and the Cardinals take three of four from the Mets -- and come a few feet shy of sweeping the series. A win puts them two games better than .500 with the Marlins coming to town. A win could gain a game on division rivals.
A loss gives them a losing road trip and an appointment with .500, their default setting so far this season.
The Cardinals have some roster moves ahead:
• Infielder Yairo Munoz will leave the team Sunday night and travel to the Dominican Republic to begin paternity leave. The Cardinals will likely add a player for Monday's game against the Marlins and then, on Tuesday, Jedd Gyorko is expected to come off the injured list.
• The Cardinals have not announced a starter for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, though they are preparing Daniel Ponce de Leon for the game and leaning toward him getting that assignment. That is why he's been kept on the active roster.
The lineup for the Father's Day game at Citi Field:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Jose Martinez, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Dakota Hudson, P
