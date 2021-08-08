 Skip to main content
Knizner gets start at catcher for Sunday finale with Royals
Braves walk past Cardinals 8-4 to complete series sweep

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner gestures after hitting a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

 Joe Puetz

Andrew Knizner will start at catcher on Sunday for the Cardinals as the Cardinals look for a sweep of their weekend series with the Royals.

Jon Lester starts for the Cardinals, with Kris Bubic going for the Royals. 

The Cardinals have set up their rotation for the start of the Pittsburgh series that begins on Tuesday. J.A. Happ will go on Tuesday and Adam Wainwright on Wednesday. Thursday is listed as TBA, with Jack Flaherty the leading candidate.

The lineups:

Cardinals

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Tyler O'Neill lf

5. Tommy Edman 2b

6. Harrison Bader cf

7. Paul DeJong ss

8. Andrew Knizner c

9. Jon Lester p

Royals

1. Whit Merrifield 2b

2. Nicky Lopez ss

3. Salvador Perez c

4. Carlos Santana 1b

5. Hunter Dozier rf

6. Edward Olivares lf

7. Michael A. Taylor cf

8. Hanser Alberto 3b

9. Kris Bubic p

