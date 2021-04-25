Knizner makes second straight start in place of Molina

Andrew Knizner will make his second consecutive start in place of catcher Yadier Molina today as the Cardinals complete a three-game series against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium.
Knizner hasn’t started back-to-back games in 2021 previously but will do so with Molina recovering from a right foot injury suffered Friday night. However, manager Mike Shildt said the decision is more precautionary than anything.
"He's really feeling pretty optimistic he can go, but medically -- and rightfully so -- we want to make sure that tendon is not impaired," Shildt said. "We don't want to do anything to compromise anything on a longer-term basis. But typical Yadi, he's ready to get back out there."
Shildt said the Cardinals want to make sure that some final imaging tests support the positive results that have come back so far before he returns to the linep.
Knizner will hit eighth and Justin Williams will be bumped to sixth as he starts in right field for the second straight game. Manager Mike Shildt will stick with the same top four with Dylan Carlson hitting second after collecting three hits in Saturday’s win.
Jack Flaherty (3-0) will be on the mound facing Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (1-1).
Gallegos bounces back
Giovanny Gallegos bounced back from a rough performance against Washington on Tuesday with strong efforts in the first two games against Cincinnati, including a two-inning save Saturday.
Gallegos walked three and took the loss at Washington. Three days later he worked 2/3 inning against Cincinnati with two strikeouts. Saturday he worked the eighth and ninth and went unscathed after hitting the first batter he faced.
“Anybody can have a bad day, and right now I’m focused on keeping my confidence up,” he said. “I was grateful for the opportunity to do that (Saturday). It gives me another boost of confidence.”
Bader close to joining team
Harrison Bader is on pace to return to the Cardinals in seven to 10 days after suffering forearm strain before the start of the regular season.
“He is at full speed and at a place where he’s throwing to his comfort level, extending out as far as he needs to throw,” Shildt said. “He’s in live batting practice.”
He said with Bader moving in the right direction, he should be with the Cardinals in that 7-to-10-day window, barring any setbacks. Bader hit .107 in the spring in 28 at-bats with one extra-base hit.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b