Knizner makes second straight start in place of Molina

Andrew Knizner will make his second consecutive start in place of catcher Yadier Molina today as the Cardinals complete a three-game series against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium.

Knizner hasn’t started back-to-back games in 2021 previously but will do so with Molina recovering from a right foot injury suffered Friday night. However, manager Mike Shildt said the decision is more precautionary than anything.

"He's really feeling pretty optimistic he can go, but medically -- and rightfully so -- we want to make sure that tendon is not impaired," Shildt said. "We don't want to do anything to compromise anything on a longer-term basis. But typical Yadi, he's ready to get back out there."

Shildt said the Cardinals want to make sure that some final imaging tests support the positive results that have come back so far before he returns to the linep.

Knizner will hit eighth and Justin Williams will be bumped to sixth as he starts in right field for the second straight game. Manager Mike Shildt will stick with the same top four with Dylan Carlson hitting second after collecting three hits in Saturday’s win.

Jack Flaherty (3-0) will be on the mound facing Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (1-1).

Gallegos bounces back