La Russa comes out of hibernation to manage White Sox

Tony La Russa, who hasn’t managed in nine years since leaving the Cardinals and is 76 years old, is returning to where it all started for him as a big-league manager.

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that La Russa would take over the White Sox, whom he first piloted as a 34-year-old in 1979 and guided to a division title in 1983 before being fired in 1986 and moving on to Oakland and St. Louis where he won a total of three World Series championships, two with the Cardinals. The second title here came in 2011 and La Russa announced his retirement as a manager the day after the victory parade.

La Russa is the first Hall of Fame manager to return to managing and, possessor of the third most victories (2,728) in history, will become the third oldest manager ever behind Jack McKeon, who managed the Florida Marlins at age 80 and Connie Mack, who owned the Philadelphia Athletics and managed them until he was 87.

“While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place,” La Russa said in a statement after agreeing to what is presumed to be a multi-year deal.