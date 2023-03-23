JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals and left-hander Steven Matz welcome the New York Yankees to Roger Dean Stadium for a Grapefruit League game on Thursday, and Matz will have a few familiar faces in the field behind him who’ve been missing for several weeks.

The Cardinals’ lineup features last season’s National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt for the first time since the opening week of spring training games. He’ll start at first base and is expected to get multiple at-bats in his first game since returning from playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Also returning to the Cardinals’ lineup is outfielder and WBC gold medalist Lars Nootbaar, who became an international sensation for Team Japan during the tournament. Nootbaar will start in left field with the Tyler O’Neill starting in center field and Dylan Carlson in right field.

Perennial Gold Glove-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado was in the clubhouse and on the field with the team during batting practice on Thursday, but he’s not expected to be back in the lineup until Friday.

Matz, who takes on an even more prominent role in the club’s starting rotation with news of Adam Wainwright’s injury, starts against a Yankees lineup featuring several of its premiere hitters with the exception of last year’s AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Former MVP and multi-time All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and multi-time All-Star first baseman and past World Series champion Anthony Rizzo will bat in the middle of the Yankees lineup. Yankees top prospect (No. 5 overall on the MLBPipeline.com prospect list) and shortstop Anthony Volpe will bat leadoff for the Yankees.

Here are today’s lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Tyler O’Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Dylan Carlson, RF

6. Jordan Walker, DH

7. Lars Nootbaar, LF

8. Masyn Winn, 2B

9. Brendan Donovan, 3B

Starting pitcher: Steven Matz (LHP). Also available to pitch in relief: Genesis Cabrera (LHP), Andrew Suarez (LHP), Grant Black (RHP), Giovanny Gallegos (RHP), Ryan Loutos (RHP), Kodi Whitley (RHP).

YANKEES

1. Anthony Volpe, SS

2. Gleyber Torres, DH

3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

4. Giancarlo Stanton, RF

5. Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

6. Aaron Hicks, CF

7. Oswaldo Peraza, 2B

8. Jose Trevino, C

9. Willie Calhoun, LF