Before catching his flight to Tokyo and the World Baseball Classic, Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar will first spread his wings in center field.

In his last Grapefruit League appearance before joining Team Japan for the international tournament, Nootbaar will be the latest Cardinal to start in center field. He has the position and will bat second against the Mets at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Manager Oliver Marmol said this past week that he wanted to get Tyler O'Neill and Nootbaar starts in center early in the schedule and before each left a national team.

That is when Dylan Carlson will get his run.

O'Neill (Team Canada) and Nootbaar (Team Japan) could both play center for the national teams in the WBC, and O'Neill specifically requested a chance to try and win the center field job for the Cardinals. There is something more to the auditions than the WBC.

If Nootbaar or O'Neill take off in center field, that gives the Cardinals additional versatility when it comes to the corner positions, and it changes the race for playing time in the outfield. Carlson is the most accomplished fielder of the group — though O'Neill has twice won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his play in left field — but alternatives in center open up spots for the bat to decide.

Juan Yepez, prospect Jordan Walker, and rookies Moises Gomez and Alec Burleson could all make a claim to playing time in a corner outfield spot that could shift someone to center.

Outhit and they'll work it out in the outfield.

As advertised, Jack Flaherty will make his planned start on the back fields instead of the main field at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday. The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball crew is in town to broadcast the game against the Mets, but rather than throw a couple of innings against the NL East club, Flaherty will build his pitch count in a more malleable simulated game on the back fields.

The setup will allow the Cardinals to stack the lineup with hitters from the side of the plate Flaherty wants to see, create situations if they want for him to pitch in, and prolong innings, if they wish.

The goal will be for the right-hander to throw around two innings.

Flaherty is not the only Cardinal starter doing this.

Steven Matz and Jordan Montgomery, the two lefties in the rotation, are also set to throw on the back fields in simulated games before moving into a Grapefruit League game. The only members of the rotation scheduled to pitch in an exhibition game in the first week are Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, both of whom are a week ahead of their teammates so that they can pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

In Flaherty's place, lefty Connor Thomas will start for the Cardinals.

Shortstop prospect Masyn Winn, fresh off a two-hit game, will make the first Grapefruit League start of his young career. Both of his hits came off a lefty in Sunday's victory against Miami.

Umpire C.B. Bucknor will be part of the crew officiating Monday's game. It will be his first Cardinals assignment since Marmol slammed Bucknor as having a "lack of class" for not shaking his hand during a home plate meeting prior to Saturday's game.

That game marked their first interaction since a heated exchange last August in Arizona when Bucknor ejected Marmol.

On Saturday, Marmol extended his hand toward Bucknor for a handshake during the pregame meeting with the managers and umpires. While the other three umpires shook Marmol's hand, Bucknor refused.

“He didn’t extend his. He didn’t,” Marmol said when asked by the Post-Dispatch about the exchange with the umpire. “The thing is when I think about it, I went into that game pretty certain of my thoughts on him as an umpire. Weren’t very good. And it just shows his lack of class as a man. That’s bottom line."

Prior to Monday's game, Marmol said he heard from MLB regarding his critical comments about Bucknor. Marmol declined comment on whether he'd been fined, but said he had not been suspended.

The Mets are starting a lefty, David Peterson.

The left-leaning lineup he'll face, for a few innings, at least:

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Lars Nootbaar, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Gorman, 2B

5. Paul DeJong, DH

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Moises Gomez, LF

8. Ivan Herrera, C

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starting pitcher: Connor Thomas, LHP.

Also listed as available: Chris Stratton, RHP; Tink Hence, RHP; Ryan Loutos, RHP; Andre Pallante, RHP; Tommy Parsons, RHP; Jake Walsh, RHP; and Anthony Misiewicz, LHP. The Cardinals second-round pick in the 2022 draft, lefty Brycen Mautz, is also listed as an available arm from the Cardinals' minor-league early camp.

Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage from baseball writers Lynn Worthy and Daniel Guerrero in Jupiter. There will also be expanded coverage of all that happens at Roger Dean Stadium in the pages of the Post-Dispatch and online.