Last-place Pirates shut out Cardinals to sweep doubleheader at Busch

Back at Busch Stadium after stretching their roster to survive in Chicago, the schedule greeted the Cardinals with a welcome run of games to nourish their record with some home-cooking.
If it wasn't one of the American League's losing teams coming for a visit in the Kansas City Royals, it was arguably the worst team in baseball popping by for a doubleheader.
The Cardinals were left lacking.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, who arrived 7-19 without an extra-inning win yet this season, completed a sweep of a doubleheader Thursday at Busch Stadium with a shutout of the Cardinals in Game 2. Cody Ponce pitched six scoreless innings to send the Pirates to a 2-0 win in the evening game and claim his first big-league win.
The Cardinals committed three errors in the field in their 4-3 loss in Game 1, and didn't have much spark offensively in Game 2.
The Pirates swept the doubleheader without an extra-base hit.
They had a runner in scoring position in three of the six innings against Ponce and made little of it. Double plays ended potential rallies in the first two innings. Trailing by two runs in the sixth inning, Brad Miller hit a two-out triple for the Cardinals' final baserunner of the evening game. He didn't get any farther as the inning came to an end on a popup.
Dylan Carlson led off the fifth with a double and didn't move as two popups that didn't leave the infield and a strikeout ended that inning.
Rookie Johan Oviedo pitched well through five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. The Pirates scored both runs in the game during the third inning. A walk from Oviedo was the push, followed by three singles to produce the only runs the Bucs needed.
The doubleheader with two seven-inning games was the first way the Cardinals and Pirates made up a series lost to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals clubhouse earlier this month.
The third of the postponed games will be in Pittsburgh in September.
The Cardinals welcome Cleveland for a three game series this weekend that concludes and 11-day, 12-game home stand. The Cardinals have lost three of their past four games to slip to 5-4 in the first nine games of the home stand.
Extra Bitter: Cardinals fizzle in first experience with extra innings, fall shy in 4-3 loss to Bucs
There is a general strategy for any visiting club when it comes to Major League Baseball's new extra-inning rules and the freebie baserunner that starts every added inning at second base.
The idea is to play for more than that run because the home starts with the same head start, too.
The Pirates played for a bigger inning than just the bonus run.
The Cardinals, in extras for the first time this season, helped the cause.
The Bucs needed every bit of it.
A walk and an error greased Pittsburgh's three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning that carried them to a 4-1 lead and they held on for a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader Thursday at Busch Stadium. Each game in the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings, and baseball's extra-inning rules will apply for the eight inning and later as a result.
The Cardinals began extra innings with the bonus runner, Dexter Fowler, at second and a leadoff single by rookie Dylan Carlson. A sacrifice fly from Kolten Wong got the scoring in motion, and a single by Tommy Edman allowed the potential game-winning run to reach base. Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single put the tying run at third and the walk-off run at first.
Bucs reliever Richard Rodriguez struck out the final two batters to secure the win and bring the teams back in about 30 minutes or so for a Game 2.
The Cardinals committed three errors in Game 1, and only one of the four runs the Pirates scored was earned. A fielding error at third base in the fourth led to the Bucs' only run against starter Kwang Hyun Kim, and in the eighth a fielding error by third baseman Brad Miller allowed the third and final run of the inning to score against righthander John Gant.
That proved to be the difference in the score.
In his return to the lineup, Dexter Fowler walked and singled, and he scored the Cardinals' first run in extra innings.
In Game 2, Cardinals rookie Johan Oviedo will start.
This is the Cardinals' lineup:
1. Edman, 3B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Miller, DH
5. O'Neill, LF
6. Molina, C
7. Carlson, RF
8. Schrock, 2B
9. Bader, CF
Molina ties game, moves past Matt Holliday with 157th career homer for Cardinals
The question was about how manager Mike Shildt decided which catcher started which half of the doubleheader, and did Yadier Molina catching Kwang Hyun Kim or rookie Johan Oviedo play into that call at all.
"You're overthinking it," Shildt said to the Post-Dispatch reporter.
Of course.
Molina was just going to catch both of them.
That possibility is on the table as the Cardinals play two seven-inning games against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, and if production is any indication it's clear Molina intends to handle both games, thank you very much.
Molina tied Game 1 with a solo homer in the fifth inning. An unearned run had given the Pirates the lead in the top of the fourth.
Molina's homer for a 1-1 game was the 157th of his career. That moved him into 11th place on the Cardinals' list, ahead of Matt Holliday. Driving himself in also produced his 924th career RBI. He moves into eight-place all-time ahead of Joe Medwick.
Kim has pitched six strong innings and held the Pirates to one run on three hits.
***
Fowler returns to lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Pirates; Andrew Miller to IL
The limitations the Cardinals had in their bullpen, declined to disclose in comments, and yet revealed by their usage became more obvious Thursday as they shuffled the roster to add two fresh arms.
Veteran lefty Andrew Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue.
Manager Mike Shildt said there was nothing structurally wrong with the reliever's joint after exams were taken.
To replenish the bullpen for Thursday's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals promoted Junior Fernandez to the major-league roster and added righthander Seth Elledge as the 29th man for the roster. Elledge will be eligible for either game of the doubleheader, and as long as the Cardinals make a corresponding move Friday to reduce to 28 men on the active roster Elledge can remain with the big-league club.
The Cardinals also announced that Edmundo Sosa had been optioned to the Springfield, Mo., alternate-site camp.
Sosa and Fernandez have both come off the COVID-19 injured list, and thus continues the Cardinals' complicated stretch of managing the 40-man roster. The Cardinals had 10 players test positive for the virus, and all 10 were eligible to come off the 40-man roster and be replaced to help the team continue to play. When those players return, the Cardinals must clear those spots on the 40-man roster again -- by trade, by waivers, or by release.
The Cardinals have 46 players on the 40-man roster at the moment, and they have had four of the 10 players return from the COVID-19 IL.
Before Sosa and Fernandez, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina returned. Carlos Martinez has reported to the Springfield camp to throw live batting practice and sim games there -- readying for a return possibly in early September.
A day after not playing as part of a protest throughout professional sports, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is back in the lineup and playing right field for Game 1 of the doubleheader. Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty were considered healthy scratches by the team Wednesday they decided to take part in a widespread statement by individual players and teams attempting to bring awareness to the systemic racism, the shooting of a Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin, and civil unrest that has come to define this summer as much as the global pandemic.
The Cardinals supported the decisions made by Fowler and Flaherty, and they even met as a team to discuss whether they would play Wednesday at all.
This happened shortly before first pitch and delayed the start of the game.
Fowler told Shildt that he would play Thursday, that he would be there with the team for the doubleheader.
Some additional notes from pregame:
• Yadier Molina and Shildt have discussed the possibility of him catching both games Thursday, all 14 innings. Shildt said they'll see how Game 1 goes, but that Molina is "physically and mentally" ready, and that it is a possibility that he just plays.
• This was asked on Twitter, and it's a good question: Yes, the Cardinals have approached the mayor about making Busch Stadium available as a polling site for the election in November. The entire ballpark complex would allow for greater space, social distancing, during the pandemic, and the city is looking into whether it's feasible. Ultimately, the decision would be made by the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners, and that is separate from the city. What the board would have to determine is if the location and facilities are welcome addition to the voting sites.
The city has approved money to help the board establish three satellite voting sites for use ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Busch Stadium would be considered as one of those sites and possibly an election day site. A city official says "the conversation is started."
• Austin Gomber is set for a larger late-inning, high-leverage role with Miller on the injury list. "He's earned it," Shildt said.
The teams will play two seven-inning games.
Here are the lineups for Game 1:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, DH
4. B. Miller, 3B
5. O'Neill, LF
6. Molina, C
7. Carpenter, 1B
8. Fowler, RF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP.
PIRATES
1. Gonzalez, SS
2. Tucker, CF
3. Newman, 2B
4. Bell, DH
5. Reynolds, LF
6. Stallings, C
7. Polanco, RF
8. Osuna, 3B
9. Will Craig, 1B
Starting pitcher: Chad Kuhl, RHP.
Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game and any news and notes that will surface. The Post-Dispatch has three writers at Busch Stadium bringing in-person coverage from the field, and will continue to do that all weekend.
