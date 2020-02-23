Leadoff man Bader homers and doubles for Cardinals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Harrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season although only a .205 hitter overall, was in the No. 1 spot Sunday for the Cardinals. A good spot, it seemed.

Bader rocketed the second pitch thrown to him by New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz over the left-field wall and the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead in their second exhibition game of the spring. After the Mets tied the game in the second on Jake Marisnick's homer off Adam Wainwright, Bader doubled over the head of Tim Tebow, who crashed into the left-field wall.

Bader was stranded this time, though.

Wainwright left the second inning with the bases loaded and two out. But Angel Rondon, the organization’s pitcher of the year in the minors last year, got Amed Rosario to ground out to end the inning.

MARTINEZ TO FOLLOW WAINWRIGHT

Former aces Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, both counted on to be in the rotation this year, are slotted for the first four innings.