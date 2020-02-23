Leadoff man Bader homers and doubles for Cardinals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Harrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season although only a .205 hitter overall, was in the No. 1 spot Sunday for the Cardinals. A good spot, it seemed.
Bader rocketed the second pitch thrown to him by New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz over the left-field wall and the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead in their second exhibition game of the spring. After the Mets tied the game in the second on Jake Marisnick's homer off Adam Wainwright, Bader doubled over the head of Tim Tebow, who crashed into the left-field wall.
Bader was stranded this time, though.
Wainwright left the second inning with the bases loaded and two out. But Angel Rondon, the organization’s pitcher of the year in the minors last year, got Amed Rosario to ground out to end the inning.
MARTINEZ TO FOLLOW WAINWRIGHT
Former aces Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, both counted on to be in the rotation this year, are slotted for the first four innings.
To follow are potential starters Daniel Ponce de Leon and Jake Woodford. John Gant and Ryan Helsley will be the first two Cardinals pitchers on Monday when they play the Miami Marlins in Jupiter and Austin Gomber and Alex Reyes will pitch on Tuesday against Washington.
Dylan Carlson, who was two for two as a reserve on Saturday, will start in right field and hit fifth against Mets lefthander Steven Matz. Former Cardinal Matt Adams is in the Mets' lineup at first base and former footballer Tim Tebow is in left field batting ninth for New York.
The Cardinals brought virtually all their position players for the game, including 11 pitchers (all but Yadier Molina). "A lot of these guys are in their first camp," said manager Mike Shildt. "It's not going to do any good to work at home and then going home.
"It's good for them to get out here, get some exposure and some of them will get an opportunity."
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Harrison Bader cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Matt Wieters c
5. Dylan Carlson rf
6. Andrew Knizner dh
7. Yairo Munoz 3b
8. Austin Dean lf
9. John Nogowski 1b
RH Adam Wainwright
METS' LINEUP
1. Amed Rosario dh
2. Andres Gimenez ss
3. J.D. Davis 3b
4. Matt Adams 1b
5. Jake Marisnick cf
6. Tomas Nido c
7. Luis Guillorme 2b
8. Ryan Cordell cf
9. Tim Tebow lf
LF Steven Matz