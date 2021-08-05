LeBlanc has pitched well but has no wins for Cardinals

Of the five pitchers who occupy spots in the Cardinals’ rotation, only two of them, Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, have won a game for them this season

Lefthnders Jon Lester and J.A. Happ have a five-inning loss and a five-inning no-decision, respectively, to show for their first starts as Cardinals. Southpaw Wade LeBlanc, facing Atlanta here Thursday night in the finale of a three-game set, has no wins to show for six Cardinals starts although the team has won three of those outings, including one this past Friday when the Cardinals beat Minnesota 5-1.

Manager Mike Shildt said that LeBlanc, in theory, could have won all six of his starts. He hasn’t given up more than three runs in any of them although two lasted fewer than five innings.

Shildt said he had received a heads-up on LeBlanc from Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, who had LeBlanc for a while, and is a friend of Shildt’s as the two exchange Bible scripture messages.

Shildt said Hurdle called LeBlanc “one of my favorite guys the way. . . he prepares and competes.