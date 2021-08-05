LeBlanc has pitched well but has no wins for Cardinals

Of the five pitchers who occupy spots in the Cardinals’ rotation, only two of them, Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, have won a game for them this season
Lefthnders Jon Lester and J.A. Happ have a five-inning loss and a five-inning no-decision, respectively, to show for their first starts as Cardinals. Southpaw Wade LeBlanc, facing Atlanta here Thursday night in the finale of a three-game set, has no wins to show for six Cardinals starts although the team has won three of those outings, including one this past Friday when the Cardinals beat Minnesota 5-1.
Manager Mike Shildt said that LeBlanc, in theory, could have won all six of his starts. He hasn’t given up more than three runs in any of them although two lasted fewer than five innings.
Shildt said he had received a heads-up on LeBlanc from Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, who had LeBlanc for a while, and is a friend of Shildt’s as the two exchange Bible scripture messages.
Shildt said Hurdle called LeBlanc “one of my favorite guys the way. . . he prepares and competes.
“I can see why,” said Shildt. “He’s done a nice job for us. He doesn’t get too sideways if he’s in traffic and has three effective pitches to be able to throw for strikes. We really had a good month of July with our starters and he was a big part of that.”
With Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas due back soon from the minor league rehabilitation circuit, the Cardinals, in effect, will have seven starters. But, with off days on each of the next three Mondays, Shildt said he didn’t foresee an expansion of the rotation to, say, six starters.
“But I can’t rule it out,” he said.
There are two changes in the Cardinals’ lineup. Matt Carpenter is at second base for Tommy Edman and Andrew Knizner is catching instead of Yadier Molina. Dylan Carlson has gone back to the leadoff spot with Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill back to second, third and fourth, in that order.
Wainwright has been announced as Friday’s starter for the Kansas City series here with Kim to go Saturday and Lester on Sunday. Meantime, Flaherty will start for Class AA Springfield on Friday and Shildt is hopeful of either 75 pitches or six innings. Kim hasn’t pitched since July 28 when he gave up four homers in 2 2/3 innings at Cleveland although he threw a bullpen session on Thursday.
Cardinals lineup
1—Dylan Carlson rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Matt Carpenter 2b