Lefthander Gomber fans four in three scoreless innings for Cardinals

Matt Carpenter is out of the Cardinals’ lineup for the fourth day in succession. But the Cardinals’ third baseman, who has been sidelined with a tight back, said he expected to be playing Monday when the Cardinals entertain the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter, Fla.

"That seems like a reasonable thing," said manager Mike Shildt, 'based on the progression he's got for today with ground balls and full (batting practice). He'll be ready to go tomorrow if all things check out."

But while Carpenter is ready to come back, Yairo Munoz, who had been playing third on Saturday, will be out for weeks with a strained left hamstring suffered on Saturday. And, just before game time here on Sunday, Brad Miller, who was supposed to play third base against Houston, was scratched with lower back stiffness. Elehuris Montero replaced Miller.

MUNOZ FELT A 'POP'

Shildt said Munoz felt a "pop" in his hamstring while running to first base on Saturday.

"It's bad timing," Shildt said. "The good news is that we've got some depth. We've got almost a month but hamstrings take a while."