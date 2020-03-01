Lefthander Gomber shines but Cardinals allow Astros to 'walk' off with 5-4 win

DeJong, who also doubled to right in the first inning, is six for 11 with three homers and a double this spring. His best at-bat may have come in the fifth. DeJong ran up a 14-pitch at-bat, narrowly missing another two-run homer when his long drive to left went foul, before he flied to center against Enoli Paredes.

"The wind pulled it foul," said DeJong. "He backed up a slider inside and it just kind of spun there. I reacted, and pulled my hands in. That was an insane at-bat. I’m just kind of sad I got out."

'CARP' READY BUT B.MILLER IS DOWN

Matt Carpenter is out of the Cardinals’ lineup for the fourth day in succession. But the Cardinals’ third baseman, who has been sidelined with a tight back, said he expected to be playing Monday when the Cardinals entertain the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter, Fla.

"That seems like a reasonable thing," said manager Mike Shildt, 'based on the progression he's got for today with ground balls and full (batting practice). He'll be ready to go tomorrow if all things check out."